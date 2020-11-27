Deriv.com Acquires the Quill5 Building in Cyberjaya, Malaysia

"We hope that our new building will become the most attractive and dynamic place to work for young knowledge-workers in the Klang Valley area. We want to attract the top talent from all over Malaysia and use the building to help springboard our group's next phase of growth," stated Jean-Yves Sireau, Founder of Deriv.

Why Cyberjaya

Known for its world-class infrastructure and strategic location in Southeast Asia, Cyberjaya has quickly become a favorite for start-ups and multinationals alike.

A key differentiator for Deriv is the multicultural population of Cyberjaya. This is aligned to the company's vision of a diversified team. It already employs 400+ people spread across the world in 30 teams, and is recruiting 40 new staff per month worldwide. The new operational headquarters will offer greater opportunities to further its diversity.

By establishing its operational headquarters in Malaysia's Silicon Valley, Deriv will be able to expand its presence in the Multimedia Super Corridor joining the likes of BMW, Fujitsu, Ericsson and Shell. Despite 2020 having been a challenging year, Deriv has already opened this year new offices in Ipoh and Melaka in Malaysia, Limassol in Cyprus and Kigali in Rwanda.

Deriv has been led by a vision of empowering its employees to go the extra mile for every client, offering best-fit solutions. The new premises at Cyberjaya are expected to help make Deriv a truly global and diverse entity. Visit deriv.hr to learn more and discover the latest career opportunities.

