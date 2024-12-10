Derive Launches as a Replacement for CISOs

Next-Gen Cyber Risk Assessment Platform Redefines Cybersecurity Leadership

RICHMOND, Va., Dec. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- This week, Derive officially launched its next-generation cyber risk assessment platform, designed to serve as a data-driven replacement for Chief Information Security Officers (CISOs). The platform introduces powerful quantitative decision-making tools backed by the most comprehensive cybersecurity loss dataset available.

Using the first-ever application of Bayesian methods to model cybersecurity loss, Derive fills critical gaps in limited incident data through AI-driven analysis and logical inference frameworks. This revolutionary approach enables businesses to adopt a fully data-driven cybersecurity strategy.

Derive launches as a data-driven CISO replacement, transforming cyber risk into actionable financial insights. Post this

"CISOs are a dying breed, and companies are struggling to quantify the ROI of their cybersecurity investments," said Alex Nette, CEO of Derive. "Derive accelerates this process by providing Peer Risk Benchmarks that empower businesses to make smarter, faster cyber purchase decisions."

Crafted by seasoned cybersecurity professionals, Derive dramatically reduces the time required to complete quantified risk assessments. As a unified platform powered by an ever-growing dataset, Derive:

Links cybersecurity investments to risk mitigation outcomes, ensuring optimal budget allocation;

Quantifies when the benefits of a new cybersecurity tool outweigh its cost, while assisting in cyber insurance policy scoping;

Reduces input requirements for risk models and delivers real-time updates as new data emerges.

"Derive delivers the credibility and transparency that cybersecurity professionals need in the boardroom," said Corey Neskey, CTO and Co-Founder. "Over the next year, we'll enhance the platform with new data sources and integrations to solidify its position as the future of cybersecurity risk assessment."

To learn more, visit www.deriverisk.com.

About Derive

Derive is a revolutionary Cyber Risk Quantification (CRQ) platform that replaces traditional CISOs by empowering organizations with data-driven insights. By transforming cyber risks into actionable financial clarity, Derive enables businesses to optimize budgets, maximize ROI, and align investments with real risks. Headquartered in Virginia, Derive is redefining cybersecurity as a measurable business advantage worldwide.

CONTACT:

David Oglethorpe

VP, Communications

804-396-4720

mediarelations [at] deriverisk.com

SOURCE Derive