Derivita Achieves ESSA Level IV Evidence Rating, Validating the Foundation for Its Systemic Approach to Improving Math Outcomes at Scale.

SALT LAKE CITY, Feb. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Derivita, a leading math support, assessment, and analytics platform for grades 6 through Calculus III, announced it has earned an ESSA Level IV evidence rating through an independent review conducted by Instructure's Research team. The designation validates Derivita's theory of action for improving student math outcomes through an integrated, LMS-embedded approach and represents the first phase of Derivita's research roadmap, with additional ESSA Level III and Level II studies planned for release early 2026.

Providing high-quality math instruction at scale remains a persistent challenge for districts. Even highly capable math teachers often lack sufficient time to differentiate instruction, provide timely feedback, and assess student understanding across classrooms. As a result, instruction frequently relies on simplified, easily computer-graded questions that reduce student engagement, while districts adopt multiple disconnected supplemental tools, adding complexity, decreasing use and access to actionable data.

Unlike supplemental math products that operate adjacent to instruction, Derivita addresses this challenge through a systemic approach conceived by co-founder and CEO Devlin Daley, who also co-founded Canvas. Recognizing the LMS as core instructional infrastructure, Daley designed Derivita to function as a seamless math upgrade within that environment. By capitalizing on the LMS's daily use and familiarity, Derivita integrates directly into teachers' and students' existing workflows, driving 85%+ adoption and creating the conditions for impact at scale.

"Educators deserve technologies that are not only innovative, but are research-grounded," said Daley. "This ESSA Level IV validation confirms that our teacher-led, student-centered, LMS-embedded model is built on a strong foundation for improving math outcomes."

The ESSA Level IV designation confirms that Derivita's systemic approach "demonstrates a rationale," meeting federal standards established by the U.S. Department of Education, the What Works Clearinghouse, and the Standards for Excellence in Education Research (SEER). Additionally, district partners using Derivita report more than 85% license utilization and up to 18-point Algebra I gains, signaling strong market fit and the potential for system-level improvements.

Derivita's mission is to enable high-quality math education at scale. Derivita provides districts with the market's largest library of expert-authored math questions, integrated instructional tools, and AI-assisted automations and insights that save teachers time and provide leaders with actionable data, delivered directly within the LMS to support sustainable impact at scale.

