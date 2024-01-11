Derivita announces new partnership with the Iowa Governor's STEM Advisory Council

SALT LAKE CITY, Jan. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Derivita ( www.derivita.com ) is proud to announce a new partnership with the Iowa Governor's STEM Advisory Council at the Iowa Department of Education. Derivita has been selected for the 2024-2025 Iowa STEM Scale-Up Program menu. The Iowa STEM Scale-Up Program is available to educators across the state. The educator application for the 2024-2025 school year opened on January 8th and closes February 28th, 2024.

The Iowa STEM Scale-Up Program provides Iowa educators with access to exemplary STEM programs and resources at no cost to schools. The STEM Scale-Up Program providers chosen to be a part of the STEM Scale-Up menu participate in a rigorous application and evaluation process. After a thorough review, fourteen programs were selected for the 2024-2025 school year from which educators can choose to implement in support of their existing curriculum at their institutions.

Derivita has demonstrated the ability to increase academic outcomes in mathematics for participating students, regardless of location or social and economic backgrounds. It is Derivita's goal to improve both students' and educators' relationship with mathematics by increasing access to high-quality instructional materials and encouraging the effective utilization of those materials through ongoing professional development. Derivita's partnership with the Iowa Governor's STEM Adviosry Council at the Iowa Department of Education for this STEM Scale-Up Program provides Iowa educators with access to the Derivita platform along with an extensive library of mathematical tasks throughout the program and beyond.

Funding for the Iowa STEM Scale-Up Program is provided by the Iowa Governor's STEM Advisory Council Regional through the STEM Hub Institutions. Public, private, and home-school teachers across the State of Iowa are invited and encouraged to apply to participate in the STEM Scale-Up Program. Awarded applicants will be notified in late Spring 2024 for implementation with the 2024-2025 school year.

"I am proud to launch our partnership with the Governor's STEM Advisory Council at the Iowa Department of Education and our participation in the Iowa STEM Scale-Up Program. This is an exciting opportunity to offer teachers and students across the State of Iowa access to Derivita and potentially change the way they see and interact with mathematics," comments Doug Sovde, Sr. Manager of School and District Partnerships for Derivita.

In support of the Iowa STEM Scale-Up Program, Derivita will hold an informational webinar for Iowa-based educators on January 17 at 4:00pm CST. Derivita will also hold office hours throughout January and February to support educators in completing their applications and to ask Derivita representatives questions about the platform. Derivita's virtual office hours will be held every Thursday at 4:00 PM CST through February 28, 2024. More information about upcoming informational webinars and office hours can be found at www.derivita.com/iowa .

Visit the Iowa Governor's STEM Advisory Council's website to learn more about the Iowa STEM Scale Up Program and submit an application as an Iowa-based educator here .

About Iowa Governor's STEM Advisory Council

Since 2012, Iowa Governor's STEM Advisory Council has partnered with successful STEM education programs and has successfully engaged over 100,000 students each year throughout the state of Iowa. Thousands of educators in and out of schools across Iowa have delivered exciting units in robotics, coding, engineering design, agriculture, animal science and more through the STEM Scale-Up Program.

Learn more about the Iowa Governor's STEM Advisory Council here .

About Derivita

Created by the co-founder of Instructure and the Canvas learning management system, Derivita is an affordable, all-in-one math powerhouse that allows educators to easily create, curate, and deliver math activities, assignments, and assessments. Derivita provides educators with a digital toolbox complete with a question library of 125,000+ auto-graded math questions that provide immediate, personalized feedback. Educators can easily customize their activities and assessments, author their own questions, and engage their students in real time with SpotCheck. Derivita seamlessly integrates with any learning management system and is accessible from any device.

Learn more about Derivita here .

SOURCE Derivita