DERM-BACKED SKINCARE BRAND, GEOLOGIE, LAUNCHES CLEAR SYSTEM ACNE LINE IN TARGET STORES NATIONWIDE

Target Expands Non-BPO Acne Treatments with Award-Winning Brand's Patent-Pending Solution

NEW YORK, Feb. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Geologie , one of the fastest-growing gender-neutral skincare brands on the market, today announced its exclusive debut at over 800 Target locations nationwide. The launch includes four clinically-proven acne care kits - Clear System Levels 1, 2, and 3 ($36/ea), the brand's clinically proven acne care system available in 3 increasing levels of strength, and an innovative two-part Blemish Buster Kit ($14.99) that uniquely combines a blemish buster cream and spot patches to reduce the appearance of blemishes.

"At Geologie, our mission has always been to bring straightforward, easy-to-use, and incredibly effective skincare routines to our customers," says Nick Allen, the founder and CEO of Geologie. "With Clear System we've created a powerful and clinically proven acne treatment that is great for all ages, every skin type, and approachable in pricepoint. Developed with the Target guest in mind, we couldn't imagine a better partner for this exclusive launch."

About Clear System: Clear System is a new, patent-pending, acne solution that delivers clinically proven relief without the harsh side effects of benzoyl peroxide. Each routine features 3 products: a Clarifying Gel Cleanser, a Brightening Day Cream with SPF15, and a Repairing Night Cream. The routines combine skin-friendly ingredients like salicylic acid, azelaic acid, niacinamide, hyaluronic acid, and retinol at 3 increasing levels of strength. In a 12-week clinical trial versus benzoyl peroxide, Clear System beat BPO-based products in 78% of the clinical study measures over just the first month. It was also preferred by users because it was effective at reducing acne and far less irritating. Clear System Level 1 , Level 2 , and Level 3 are available at Target now.

About Blemish Buster Kit : Geologie's Blemish Buster Kit combines 2 products: a color-correcting Blemish Buster Spot Treatment and Zit Zapper Pimple Patches. The two products work together to immediately diminish the visibility of blemishes and promote clear, blemish-free skin. The Blemish Buster Spot Treatment leverages sulfur, azelaic acid, and salicylic acid to tackle blemishes from the inside out and the medical-grade hydrocolloid patches can be used day or night to encourage skin recovery.

Geologie's retail partnership with Target serves as a testament to the brand's mission of making effective and affordable personal care products accessible to all consumers. By focusing on the brand's acne care innovations in its first foray into nationwide retail, Geologie aims to breathe new life into the acne care aisle with its first-of-its-kind, BPO-free acne care solutions — designed to help those struggling with acne experience their clearest, smoothest skin.

In addition to in-store availability, Geologie's Blemish Clear System and Blemish Buster Kit will also be available for purchase at Target.com . To learn more about Geologie, please visit www.geologie.com .

Images of Geologie's Clear System + Blemish Buster Kit: here .

About Geologie

Geologie offers customized skin, hair, and body care rooted in efficacy and results. Founded in 2018, Geologie is known for following facts, not fads, and creating products using only clean, safe, and clinically proven active ingredients. All of Geologie's formulations are research-backed and dermatologist-designed, with founding dermatologist Dr. Steve Xu carefully assessing each and every product. To find their personalized routine, customers can complete a quick diagnostic quiz on Geologie's website, focused on their given skin, hair, and body needs. Geologie then recommends a product bundle tailored exactly to those needs, making personal care simpler than ever. To learn more about Geologie, or to access your custom routine, visit www.geologie.com .

