Derma rollers market size to grow by USD 88.53 million from 2021 to 2026; North America to account for 38% of the market growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, April 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The derma rollers market size is expected to grow by USD 88.53 million from 2021 to 2026. However, the growth momentum will decelerate at a CAGR of 6.5% during the forecast period. North America will account for 38% of the market growth during the forecast period. The growth of the regional market is driven by the increased demand for anti-aging cosmetic products. In addition, the growing consumer awareness about the availability of hair care products and increased online sales of beauty care products are driving the growth of the derma rollers market in North America. For more insights on the market share of various regions- Download a sample report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Derma Rollers Market 2022-2026

Why Buy?

Add credibility to strategy

Analyzes competitor's offerings

Get a holistic view of the market

Grow your profit margin with Technavio - Buy the Report

Derma Rollers Market: Increasing demand for cosmetic production among middle-aged women to drive growth

Middle-aged women experience aging anxiety due to various intrinsic and extrinsic aging factors. Intrinsic factors include the loss of skin elasticity and reduced production of collagen, leading to the appearance of lines and wrinkles. Similarly, extrinsic factors such as pollution climate change, stress, and diet can have a negative impact on collagen and elastic fibers on the skin. These factors have led middle-aged women to opt for cosmetic skincare products such as derma rollers to reduce aging and improve overall skin health. Besides, the middle-aged women population constitutes a large portion of the female population worldwide, which leads to high demand for cosmetic skincare products such as derma rollers. All these factors are driving the growth of the market.

Derma Rollers Market: Increasing online retailing

The rapid penetration of the internet and the high adoption of smartphones have increased consumer access to online shopping platforms. The convenience and improved security features offered by these platforms have further increased the number of online shoppers. This has encouraged most vendors in the market to sell their cosmetic products such as derma rollers through e-commerce websites. With the growing number of internet users in developing countries such as India and China, the demand for derma rollers is expected to further increase during the forecast period. This trend will positively influence the growth of the market during the forecast period.

To know more about the impact of drivers and trends on the growth of the market - Download a sample now!

Some of the Key Derma Rollers Market Players:

The global derma rollers market is fragmented with the presence of many vendors. Vendors compete based on product quality, technological innovation, product differentiation, packaging, and promotional activities. In addition, factors such as high fixed cost and high parity across competitors in terms of size increase the competition among vendors. They are focused on continuous product innovations. Vendors are also significantly increasing their presence across various geographical locations. Thus, the threat of rivalry was high in 2021, and it is expected to remain the same during the forecast period. Some of the key vendors covered in the report include:

BeautyBio Inc. - The company offers GLOPRO BODY MICROTIP, which is designed to treat stubborn body dimpling on the back of thighs, buttocks, under-arms, and tiger stripes on the torso so that skin looks smoother, firmer, and glowing.

- The company offers GLOPRO BODY MICROTIP, which is designed to treat stubborn body dimpling on the back of thighs, buttocks, under-arms, and tiger stripes on the torso so that skin looks smoother, firmer, and glowing. Claster LLC Linduray Skincare - The company offers Derma Roller Microneedling Kit with vitamins C and E and hyaluronic acid serum.

- The company offers Derma Roller Microneedling Kit with vitamins C and E and hyaluronic acid serum. Daejong Medical Co Ltd. - The company offers metal micro needling products such as derma rollers, derma stamps, and massage rollers.

- The company offers metal micro needling products such as derma rollers, derma stamps, and massage rollers. Dermaroller GmbH - The company offers home care Dermaroller HC902, which provides customer skin with concentrated hyaluronic acid and makes skin appear plump.

- The company offers home care Dermaroller HC902, which provides customer skin with concentrated hyaluronic acid and makes skin appear plump. 4T Medical Ltd.

Awilke Biotechnology Co. Ltd.

Beauty by Earth

C Cube Advanced Technologies

dr pen Australia

DS Healthcare Group Inc.

Helios Lifestyle Pvt Ltd.

JJ online mall Ltd.

Mars by GHC

NEA BRANDS LLC

Prosper Beauty LLC

Sdara Skincare

Tecan Ltd.

Gain instant access to our 17,000+ market research reports

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Derma Rollers Market: Segmentation Analysis

This market research report segments the derma rollers market by application (skin care and hair regrowth), end-user (female and male), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America).

The market will observe significant growth in the skin care segment during the forecast period. The increased demand for skincare products such as derma rollers among fashion-conscious consumers and middle-aged women and men is driving the growth of the segment. Also, factors such as the increase in the aging population and advances in the technology used in manufacturing skincare products such as derma rollers will drive the growth of the segment.

For additional information on the market growth contribution of each segment - Grab an Exclusive Sample Report

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Competitive scenario

Related Reports:

The electric head scalp massager market will grow at a CAGR of 5.6%, and the market share is expected to increase by USD 516.69 million during the forecast period 2021 to 2026. The increasing use of electric head scalp massagers to reduce anxiety and promote hair growth is notably driving the electric head scalp massager market growth.

will grow at a CAGR of 5.6%, and the market share is expected to increase by during the forecast period 2021 to 2026. The increasing use of electric head scalp massagers to reduce anxiety and promote hair growth is notably driving the electric head scalp massager market growth. The electric massager market is projected to increase by USD 9,408.1 million from 2022 to 2027. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 8.96% between 2022 and 2027. The monetary growth among consumers is notably driving the market growth, although factors such as low penetration in emerging economies may impede the market growth.

Derma Rollers Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Decelerate at a CAGR of 6.5% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 88.53 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2021-2022 (%) 7.4 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution North America at 38% Key countries US, China, South Korea, Japan, and UK Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled 4T Medical Ltd., Awilke Biotechnology Co. Ltd., BeautyBio Inc., Beauty by Earth, C Cube Advanced Technologies, Claster LLC Linduray Skincare, Daejong Medical Co Ltd., Dermaroller GmbH, dr pen Australia, DS Healthcare Group Inc., Helios Lifestyle Pvt Ltd., JJ online mall Ltd., Mars by GHC, NEA BRANDS LLC, Prosper Beauty LLC, Sdara Skincare, and Tecan Ltd. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse through Technavio's Consumer Staples Market Reports

Table of contents:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Application



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by End-user



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 10: Parent market



Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 13: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Exhibit 14: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 16: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 17: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 18: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2021 and 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 19: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2021 and 2026

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 20: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 21: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 22: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 23: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 24: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026

5 Market Segmentation by Application

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 25: Chart on Application - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 26: Data Table on Application - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Application

Exhibit 27: Chart on Comparison by Application



Exhibit 28: Data Table on Comparison by Application

5.3 Skin care - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 29: Chart on Skin care - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 30: Data Table on Skin care - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 31: Chart on Skin care - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 32: Data Table on Skin care - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Hair regrowth - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 33: Chart on Hair regrowth - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 34: Data Table on Hair regrowth - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 35: Chart on Hair regrowth - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 36: Data Table on Hair regrowth - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Market opportunity by Application

Exhibit 37: Market opportunity by Application ($ million)

6 Market Segmentation by End-user

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 38: Chart on End-user - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on End-user - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

6.2 Comparison by End-user

Exhibit 40: Chart on Comparison by End-user



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Comparison by End-user

6.3 Female - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 42: Chart on Female - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on Female - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 44: Chart on Female - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 45: Data Table on Female - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

6.4 Male - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 46: Chart on Male - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 47: Data Table on Male - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 48: Chart on Male - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 49: Data Table on Male - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

6.5 Market opportunity by End-user

Exhibit 50: Market opportunity by End-user ($ million)

7 Customer Landscape

7.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 51: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

8 Geographic Landscape

8.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 52: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 53: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

8.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 54: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 55: Data Table on Geographic comparison

8.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 56: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 57: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 58: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 59: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 60: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 61: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 62: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 63: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 64: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 65: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 66: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 67: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 68: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 69: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 70: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 71: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 72: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 73: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 74: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 75: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 76: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 77: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 78: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 79: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 80: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 81: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 82: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 83: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.10 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 84: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 85: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 86: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 87: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.11 South Korea - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 88: Chart on South Korea - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 89: Data Table on South Korea - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 90: Chart on South Korea - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 91: Data Table on South Korea - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.12 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 92: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 93: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 94: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 95: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 96: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

9.1 Market drivers

9.2 Market challenges

9.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 97: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

9.4 Market trends

10 Vendor Landscape

10.1 Overview

10.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 98: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

10.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 99: Overview on factors of disruption

10.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 100: Impact of key risks on business

11 Vendor Analysis

11.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 101: Vendors covered

11.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 102: Matrix on vendor position and classification

11.3 BeautyBio Inc.

Exhibit 103: BeautyBio Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 104: BeautyBio Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 105: BeautyBio Inc. - Key offerings

11.4 Claster LLC Linduray Skincare

Exhibit 106: Claster LLC Linduray Skincare - Overview



Exhibit 107: Claster LLC Linduray Skincare - Product / Service



Exhibit 108: Claster LLC Linduray Skincare - Key offerings

11.5 Daejong Medical Co Ltd.

Exhibit 109: Daejong Medical Co Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 110: Daejong Medical Co Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 111: Daejong Medical Co Ltd. - Key offerings

11.6 Dermaroller GmbH

Exhibit 112: Dermaroller GmbH - Overview



Exhibit 113: Dermaroller GmbH - Product / Service



Exhibit 114: Dermaroller GmbH - Key offerings

11.7 DS Healthcare Group Inc.

Exhibit 115: DS Healthcare Group Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 116: DS Healthcare Group Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 117: DS Healthcare Group Inc. - Key offerings

11.8 JJ online mall Ltd.

Exhibit 118: JJ online mall Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 119: JJ online mall Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 120: JJ online mall Ltd. - Key offerings

11.9 Mars by GHC

Exhibit 121: Mars by GHC - Overview



Exhibit 122: Mars by GHC - Product / Service



Exhibit 123: Mars by GHC - Key offerings

11.10 NEA BRANDS LLC

Exhibit 124: NEA BRANDS LLC - Overview



Exhibit 125: NEA BRANDS LLC - Product / Service



Exhibit 126: NEA BRANDS LLC - Key offerings

11.11 Prosper Beauty LLC

Exhibit 127: Prosper Beauty LLC - Overview



Exhibit 128: Prosper Beauty LLC - Product / Service



Exhibit 129: Prosper Beauty LLC - Key offerings

11.12 Sdara Skincare

Exhibit 130: Sdara Skincare - Overview



Exhibit 131: Sdara Skincare - Product / Service



Exhibit 132: Sdara Skincare - Key offerings

12 Appendix

12.1 Scope of the report

12.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 133: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 134: Exclusions checklist

12.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 135: Currency conversion rates for US$

12.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 136: Research methodology



Exhibit 137: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 138: Information sources

12.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 139: List of abbreviations

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio