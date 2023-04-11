Derma rollers market size to grow by USD 88.53 million from 2021 to 2026; North America to account for 38% of the market growth - Technavio

Apr 11, 2023, 16:00 ET
NEW YORK, April 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The derma rollers market size is expected to grow by USD 88.53 million from 2021 to 2026. However, the growth momentum will decelerate at a CAGR of 6.5% during the forecast period. North America will account for 38% of the market growth during the forecast period. The growth of the regional market is driven by the increased demand for anti-aging cosmetic products. In addition, the growing consumer awareness about the availability of hair care products and increased online sales of beauty care products are driving the growth of the derma rollers market in North America. For more insights on the market share of various regions- Download a sample report
Derma Rollers Market: Increasing demand for cosmetic production among middle-aged women to drive growth
Middle-aged women experience aging anxiety due to various intrinsic and extrinsic aging factors. Intrinsic factors include the loss of skin elasticity and reduced production of collagen, leading to the appearance of lines and wrinkles. Similarly, extrinsic factors such as pollution climate change, stress, and diet can have a negative impact on collagen and elastic fibers on the skin. These factors have led middle-aged women to opt for cosmetic skincare products such as derma rollers to reduce aging and improve overall skin health. Besides, the middle-aged women population constitutes a large portion of the female population worldwide, which leads to high demand for cosmetic skincare products such as derma rollers. All these factors are driving the growth of the market.
Derma Rollers Market: Increasing online retailing
The rapid penetration of the internet and the high adoption of smartphones have increased consumer access to online shopping platforms. The convenience and improved security features offered by these platforms have further increased the number of online shoppers. This has encouraged most vendors in the market to sell their cosmetic products such as derma rollers through e-commerce websites. With the growing number of internet users in developing countries such as India and China, the demand for derma rollers is expected to further increase during the forecast period. This trend will positively influence the growth of the market during the forecast period.
Some of the Key Derma Rollers Market Players:
The global derma rollers market is fragmented with the presence of many vendors. Vendors compete based on product quality, technological innovation, product differentiation, packaging, and promotional activities. In addition, factors such as high fixed cost and high parity across competitors in terms of size increase the competition among vendors. They are focused on continuous product innovations. Vendors are also significantly increasing their presence across various geographical locations. Thus, the threat of rivalry was high in 2021, and it is expected to remain the same during the forecast period. Some of the key vendors covered in the report include:
- BeautyBio Inc. - The company offers GLOPRO BODY MICROTIP, which is designed to treat stubborn body dimpling on the back of thighs, buttocks, under-arms, and tiger stripes on the torso so that skin looks smoother, firmer, and glowing.
- Claster LLC Linduray Skincare - The company offers Derma Roller Microneedling Kit with vitamins C and E and hyaluronic acid serum.
- Daejong Medical Co Ltd. - The company offers metal micro needling products such as derma rollers, derma stamps, and massage rollers.
- Dermaroller GmbH - The company offers home care Dermaroller HC902, which provides customer skin with concentrated hyaluronic acid and makes skin appear plump.
- 4T Medical Ltd.
- Awilke Biotechnology Co. Ltd.
- Beauty by Earth
- C Cube Advanced Technologies
- dr pen Australia
- DS Healthcare Group Inc.
- Helios Lifestyle Pvt Ltd.
- JJ online mall Ltd.
- Mars by GHC
- NEA BRANDS LLC
- Prosper Beauty LLC
- Sdara Skincare
- Tecan Ltd.
Derma Rollers Market: Segmentation Analysis
This market research report segments the derma rollers market by application (skin care and hair regrowth), end-user (female and male), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America).
The market will observe significant growth in the skin care segment during the forecast period. The increased demand for skincare products such as derma rollers among fashion-conscious consumers and middle-aged women and men is driving the growth of the segment. Also, factors such as the increase in the aging population and advances in the technology used in manufacturing skincare products such as derma rollers will drive the growth of the segment.
Some of the key topics covered in the report include:
Market Drivers
Market Challenges
Market Trends
Vendor Landscape
- Vendors covered
- Vendor classification
- Market positioning of vendors
- Competitive scenario
Derma Rollers Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Base year
2021
Forecast period
2022-2026
Growth momentum & CAGR
Decelerate at a CAGR of 6.5%
Market growth 2022-2026
USD 88.53 million
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth 2021-2022 (%)
7.4
Regional analysis
North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America
Performing market contribution
North America at 38%
Key countries
US, China, South Korea, Japan, and UK
Competitive landscape
Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks
Key companies profiled
4T Medical Ltd., Awilke Biotechnology Co. Ltd., BeautyBio Inc., Beauty by Earth, C Cube Advanced Technologies, Claster LLC Linduray Skincare, Daejong Medical Co Ltd., Dermaroller GmbH, dr pen Australia, DS Healthcare Group Inc., Helios Lifestyle Pvt Ltd., JJ online mall Ltd., Mars by GHC, NEA BRANDS LLC, Prosper Beauty LLC, Sdara Skincare, and Tecan Ltd.
Market dynamics
Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
