Derma Rollers Market to record USD 88.53 Mn incremental growth; North America to account for largest market share - Technavio

NEW YORK , Nov. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global derma rollers market

is expected to grow by USD 88.53 million between 2021 and 2026. However, the growth momentum is expected to decelerate at a CAGR of 6.5% during the forecast period. The report offers a comprehensive analysis of the regional growth opportunities, new product launches, the latest trends, and the post-pandemic impact on businesses. Gain confidence by

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Derma Rollers Market 2022-2026

Regional Analysis

About 38% of the market growth will come from North America during the forecast period. In the last few years, with the growing consumer awareness about the availability of hair care products, there has been a rapid increase in demand for derma rollers from the aging population, as they face major issues such as grey hairs, loss of shine, and damaged scalp. Also, the proportion of youth has a huge impact on the personal care and beauty care industry. The youth people are more concerned about their looks and spend more on hair care products, cosmetics, and other personal care products. The high internet penetration has connected people in the US socially and subsequently raised their awareness about premium cosmetic products available in the market, such as derma rollers, which will positively impact the growth of the regional market during the forecast period.

Market Dynamics

The market is driven by the increasing demand for cosmetic production among middle-aged women. Middle-aged women constitute a large portion of the female population worldwide. This leads to a high demand for cosmetic skincare products such as derma rollers to achieve flawless skin as it smoothens and rejuvenates skin while improving the person's overall appearance. In addition, aging anxiety, environmental factors, concerns about changes in facial appearance, and the need to look younger have all led middle-aged women to opt for cosmetic skincare products such as derma rollers. Such factors have resulted in higher adoption of beauty and skincare products such as derma rollers among the youth, thereby driving the growth of the market.

In addition, the growing use of derma rollers in hair care and the increasing skin problems in women will foster the growth of the derma rollers market during the forecast period. However, distribution challenges might hamper the market growth.

Company Profiles

The derma rollers market report provides complete insights on key vendors including:

BeautyBio Inc.: The company offers GLOPRO BODY MICROTIP which is designed to treat stubborn body dimpling on the back of thighs, buttocks, and under-arms and tiger stripes on the torso so that skin looks smoother, firmer, and glowing.

The company offers GLOPRO BODY MICROTIP which is designed to treat stubborn body dimpling on the back of thighs, buttocks, and under-arms and tiger stripes on the torso so that skin looks smoother, firmer, and glowing. Claster LLC Linduray Skincare: The company under skincare products offers derma roller microneedling kits with vitamin C, E and hyaluronic acid serum.

The company under skincare products offers derma roller microneedling kits with vitamin C, E and hyaluronic acid serum. Daejong Medical Co Ltd.: The company manufactures metal microneedling products such as derma rollers, derma stamps, and massage rollers.

The company manufactures metal microneedling products such as derma rollers, derma stamps, and massage rollers. Dermaroller GmbH: The company offers home care Dermaroller HC902, providing customer skin with concentrated hyaluronic acid and making skin appear plump.

The company offers home care Dermaroller HC902, providing customer skin with concentrated hyaluronic acid and making skin appear plump. DS Healthcare Group Inc.: The company offers StimuROLLERs 540 titanium needles which will painlessly glide over the skin creating micro punctures that signal the skin to produce collagen and elastin.

The company offers StimuROLLERs 540 titanium needles which will painlessly glide over the skin creating micro punctures that signal the skin to produce collagen and elastin. 4T Medical Ltd.

Awilke Biotechnology Co. Ltd.

Beauty by Earth

C Cube Advanced Technologies

dr pen Australia

Competitive Analysis

The report includes a competitive analysis, which analyzes and evaluates the position of companies based on their industry position score and market performance score. Some of the factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.

Derma Rollers Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Decelerate at a CAGR of 6.5% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 88.53 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 7.4 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution North America at 38% Key consumer countries US, China, South Korea, Japan, and UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled 4T Medical Ltd., Awilke Biotechnology Co. Ltd., BeautyBio Inc., Beauty by Earth, C Cube Advanced Technologies, Claster LLC Linduray Skincare, Daejong Medical Co Ltd., Dermaroller GmbH, dr pen Australia, DS Healthcare Group Inc., Helios Lifestyle Pvt Ltd., JJ online mall Ltd., Mars by GHC, NEA BRANDS LLC, Prosper Beauty LLC, Sdara Skincare, and Tecan Ltd. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

