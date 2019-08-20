Dermablend Professional Announces Cruelty-Free Certification from PETA, Commits to Manufacturing 100% Vegan-Friendly Products

Dermablend Professional's ongoing commitment to safety began at the brand's inception when dermatologist, Dr. Craig Roberts, developed it as an instant coverage solution for his patients, and continues today to uphold it through its strict formulation charter and product standards.

"People are looking for brands that align with their values and our goal is to empower our consumers with the confidence and knowledge they need to make the best decisions for their beauty routines. Joining PETA's list of cruelty-free brands is a clear symbol of Dermablend Professional's commitment to animal welfare and a world without animal testing," says Malena Higuera, General Manager at Dermablend Professional.

Dermablend Professional was able to verify and commit to PETA that animal testing is absent from formula inception all the way through the manufacturing process. The brand uses more than13 test methods that not only help ensure the safety of its products but do so in a humane way.

Dermablend Professional is taking its commitment one step further and will now only manufacture products that are free from animal-derived ingredients. While the product collection was almost entirely vegan-friendly previously, the brand will now be manufacturing 100% vegan-friendly products, free from animal-derived ingredients and not tested on animals. The new vegan-friendly formulas will begin hitting shelves later this year.

"PETA is thrilled to welcome Dermablend Professional to our Beauty Without Bunnies cruelty-free list of compassionate companies that refuse to allow tests on animals for their products anywhere in the world," says Amanda Nordstrom, Company Liaison - PETA Beauty Without Bunnies Program. "Dermablend Professional has also reformulated some of its product lines so the entire brand will be vegan-friendly, demonstrating the company's dedication to producing wonderful cruelty-free products for which no animals are harmed."

PETA's cruelty-free logo will begin to appear on Dermablend Professional merchandising and advertising beginning August 2019 to assure consumers that the brand does not, and will not, test on animals. To learn more about PETA's Beauty Without Bunnies program, visit http://www.peta.org/living/beauty/beauty-without-bunnies http://www.peta.org/living/beauty/beauty-without-bunnies/. To learn more about Dermablend Professional, visit www.dermablend.com/about-us#anchor.

About Dermablend Professional

In 1981, American dermatologist Dr. Craig Roberts sought out a solution for his patients to enhance dermatology. He turned to makeup to provide instant solutions that dermatology alone could not provide.

Together with his makeup artist wife, Flori Roberts, they created Dermablend Professional. Combining high-performance pigments and dermatologist-created standards, they created instant coverage solutions safe for all skin types, tones, and conditions.

Dermablend Professional's Skin Security Standards™

Dermatologist Standards

+ Dermatologist Tested for Safety

+ Non-Comedogenic

+ Sensitive Skin Tested

+ Allergy Tested

Formula Standards

+ High-Performance Pigments

+ Cruelty-Free

+ Fragrance-Free

+ SLS-Free

+ Triclosan-Free

+ Phthalate-Free

Contact

Alison Brod Marketing + Communications

Vanessa Veltre / vanessa@alisonbrodmc.com

Jacqueline Glasner / jacquelineg@alisonbrodmc.com

SOURCE Dermablend Professional

Related Links

http://www.dermablend.com

