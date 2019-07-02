Dermablend Professional Announces Participation in 2019 Amazon Prime Day

NEW YORK, July 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Dermablend Professional is pleased to announce the brand's participation in the 2019 Amazon Prime Day. The #1 dermatologist recommended coverage brand will be featuring two of its best-selling products: Loose Setting Powder in Original and Illuminating Banana Setting Powder.

Ranked in the top three face powders on Amazon.com, the brand's iconic settings powders will be available to Amazon Prime members for 31% off on Prime Day, which is slated for July 15th and 16th. Originally retailing for $29, the setting powders will each be available for $20.01.

(PRNewsfoto/Dermablend)

Dermablend's Loose Setting Powder locks in makeup for up to 16 hours of consistent color wear that is smudge and transfer-resistant. The Original shade is translucent with a matte finish, while the Illuminating Banana Setting Powder features a universally flattering brightening banana shade and a luminous finish.

about Dermablend

In 1981, Dermablend Professional was created from the empathy, safety and care of Dermatologist, Dr. Craig Roberts and with the high-performance pigments and artistry of a makeup professional, his wife Flori Roberts. True to our roots, Dermablend Professional provides high-performing powerful makeup solutions for all with dermatologist-created testing standards for instant powerful results you can see. We believe in changing the tired standards of before and after. We believe in the power of choice and that you are both beautiful before and beautiful after. Our purpose is to bring powerful makeup to all in hopes we can continue to make a powerful difference.

cly communication | valerie patruno | vp@cl-y.com |

(212) 256-1153

SOURCE Dermablend

