Dermablend Professional announces participation in ULTA's 21 Days of Beauty Event
Mar 27, 2019, 09:00 ET
NEW YORK, March 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Dermablend Professional is pleased to announce the brand's participation in ULTA's 21 Days of Beauty Event.
for one day only, March 30th 2019, the brand's iconic Loose Setting Powder will be available to ULTA customers both in-store and online for 50% off. shades valid in this one-day promotion will be for two of the brand's shades: Original and Illuminating Banana.
Dermablend's Original Loose Setting Powder locks in any makeup – including foundation, concealer and body makeup. it blends smoothly to mattify the complexion without drying out the skin and reinforces makeup for up to 16 hours of consistent color wear that is smudge and transfer-resistant.
illuminating banana loose setting powder brings the same dependable staying power in a universally flattering shade. it also provides a warm luminous finish, instantly brightens the complexion, blurs skin imperfections, and color corrects skin redness.
about Dermablend
in 1981, Dermablend Professional was created from the empathy, safety and care of Dermatologist, Dr. Craig Roberts and with the high-performance pigments and artistry of a makeup professional, his wife Flori Roberts. true to our roots, Dermablend Professional provides high-performing powerful makeup solutions for all with dermatologist-created testing standards for instant powerful results you can see. we believe in changing the tired standards of before and after. we believe in the power of choice and that you are both beautiful before and beautiful after. our purpose is to bring powerful makeup to all in hopes we can continue to make a powerful difference.
powerful makeup for all
dermatologist created
fragrance-free | non-comedogenic | sensitive-skin tested | allergy-tested
cly communication | valerie patruno | vp@cl-y.com | (212) 256-1153
SOURCE Dermablend
Share this article