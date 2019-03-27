Dermablend Professional announces participation in ULTA's 21 Days of Beauty Event

Dermablend's Original Loose Setting Powder locks in any makeup – including foundation, concealer and body makeup. it blends smoothly to mattify the complexion without drying out the skin and reinforces makeup for up to 16 hours of consistent color wear that is smudge and transfer-resistant.

illuminating banana loose setting powder brings the same dependable staying power in a universally flattering shade. it also provides a warm luminous finish, instantly brightens the complexion, blurs skin imperfections, and color corrects skin redness.

about Dermablend

in 1981, Dermablend Professional was created from the empathy, safety and care of Dermatologist, Dr. Craig Roberts and with the high-performance pigments and artistry of a makeup professional, his wife Flori Roberts. true to our roots, Dermablend Professional provides high-performing powerful makeup solutions for all with dermatologist-created testing standards for instant powerful results you can see. we believe in changing the tired standards of before and after. we believe in the power of choice and that you are both beautiful before and beautiful after. our purpose is to bring powerful makeup to all in hopes we can continue to make a powerful difference.

powerful makeup for all

dermatologist created

fragrance-free | non-comedogenic | sensitive-skin tested | allergy-tested

cly communication | valerie patruno | vp@cl-y.com | (212) 256-1153

SOURCE Dermablend