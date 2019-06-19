Dermablend Professional announces partnership with Modern Exodus charity this PRIDE Month

To reinforce Dermablend's full support of the LGBTQIA+ community, this collaboration with Modern Exodus helps the organization's mission to bring hope to those who live outside the U.S. where their identities are attacked and lives are in physical danger. In fact, according to Modern Exodus, 1 in 5 LGBTQIA+ people around the world are persecuted or considered felons. The organization provides one month of housing, a plane ticket, food, clothing, paid legal fees, fully funded U.S. visas and other essential needs to help those whose lives are on the line relocate to America.

In support of Modern Exodus and the LBGTQIA+ community, Dermablend has made a donation to relocate a persecuted member of the LGBTQIA+ community and together, with Modern Exodus, will be making efforts to raise over $25,000 to help build a first-of-its-kind home to protect even more LGBTQIA+ refugees.

"Our mission is to help everyone feel comfortable in the skin they're in. In doing so, we aspire to be a platform to raise up the powerful stories of the powerful people Dermablend touches every day, including the LGBTQIA+ community that has had a significant influence on us – as a brand and a team," says Malena Higuera, General Manager of Dermablend Professional. "Through Modern Exodus, we discovered the painful stories happening right now around the world and came together to take real-time action. We hope everyone joins us in supporting Modern Exodus because together we can make a powerful difference one life at a time."

"Here at Modern Exodus, we could not be more thrilled to partner with Dermablend during this pivotal time in history for the LGBTQIA+ community," says Ross Helart, founder of Modern Exodus. "This year marks the 50-year anniversary of the Stonewall riots that started a movement for equal rights. Though massive strides have been accomplished here in the United States, around the world LGBTQIA+ people are still under intense persecution. We continue to lose ground with another country, Brunei, adding to the list in 2019. We love and cherish companies like Dermablend who choose to lean in and help bring awareness and change to this epidemic. This PRIDE season we are partnering to help save lives and bring a global conversation to a head. We believe that to whom privilege is given, a cultural responsibility is required."

For more information on Modern Exodus, please visit www.modernexodus.org

To make a life-saving donation, please visit www.modernexodus.org/donate/

About Dermablend

In 1981, American dermatologist Dr. Craig Roberts sought out a solution for his patients to enhance dermatology. He turned to makeup to provide instant solutions that dermatology alone could not provide. Together with his makeup artist wife, Flori Foberts, they created Dermablend Professional. Combining high-performance pigments and dermatologist-created standards, they created instant coverage solutions safe for all skin types, tones and conditions.

#1 DERMATOLOGIST RECOMMENDED COVERAGE BRAND

