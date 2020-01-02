Dermacare of Rancho Bernardo and Carlsbad Launches Brand-New Body Sculpting Technology, truSculpt® flex

The truSculpt flex allows patients to strengthen, firm, and tone their body in a safe and effective way, with clinically proven results. In as little as four treatments, patients can experience an increase in muscle mass in the abdomen, buttocks, and thighs. The truSculpt flex uses multi-directional stimulation (MDS) technology to mirror the results of targeted, intensive, and effective exercise, and gives patients the edge they need to strengthen and mold stubborn areas that have not responded to diet and exercise.

The truSculpt flex treatment is the most comprehensive muscle sculpting device medical practices can offer due to the number of areas the machine can treat at once. Unlike other competing treatments, the truSculpt flex machine can treat up to eight muscle groups rather than just one or two offered by similar technologies.

"We are thrilled to be the first practice in San Diego to offer truSculpt flex. It's a great solution for our patients that are looking to tone and sculpt stubborn areas that have not responded to healthy diets and fitness routines," says Dr. Birchall. "We've been treating stubborn fat for many years at Dermacare, but this new technology allows us to sculpt and tone the muscle at the same time. This is exactly what our patients have been looking for."

truSculpt flex is FDA-cleared for the improvement of abdominal tone, strengthening of the abdominal muscles, and development of a firmer abdomen. It is also cleared for the strengthening, toning, and firming of buttocks and thighs

ABOUT DERMACARE OF RANCHO BERNARDO AND CARLSBAD

Since 2006, Dermacare has been the premier cosmetic medical practice in North San Diego County offering a range of professional skincare and minimally-invasive cosmetic treatments, including body shaping, BOTOX®, dermal fillers, laser skin rejuvenation, and more. Dr. Jeff Birchall and his team of highly-skilled physician assistants, nurses, and licensed esthetic professionals have more than 50 years of combined experience.

Dr. Birchall is a member of the American Academy of Cosmetic Surgery and is continuously performing research and utilizing latest technologies to achieve the best possible results for Dermacare's patients.

