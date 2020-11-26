Dermadry Celebrates Hyperhidrosis Month With New Awareness Initiatives

MONTREAL, Nov. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- This November, Dermadry celebrates Hyperhidrosis Awareness Month, an initiative launched by the International Hyperhidrosis Society. Dermadry has launched innovative initiatives designed to create awareness about this condition and support the individuals who are affected by hyperhidrosis worldwide.

Hyperhidrosis is a medical condition that affects approximately five percent of the population, yet only one in four individuals affected by hyperhidrosis is ever diagnosed due to a lack of awareness as well as shame and embarrassment. Hyperhidrosis results in extreme, uncontrollable sweating in different areas of the body, most commonly the hands, feet, and underarms. Those affected are at a higher risk of also suffering from anxiety and depression stemming from the condition. Studies have shown that its negative impact on the quality of life is greater than other skin conditions more commonly spoken about, such as severe acne and psoriasis.

Those who follow Dermadry on its social platforms and are subscribed to the company's email newsletter during the month of November will have access to exclusive contests, giveaways, and content. Dermadry will be sharing useful hyperhidrosis "life hacks" and its insider access to tips and tricks directly from medical professionals.

"The activities planned over November will illustrate the importance of wide-scale education of hyperhidrosis. Hyperhidrosis can be isolating, but it does not have to be. Hyperhidrosis Awareness Month will help people with hyperhidrosis find additional support and resources and encourage them to break their silence and share their stories. The goal is to break the taboo surrounding sweat so that this condition can be taken seriously and given the proper research and treatment development it deserves," said Mathieu Mireault, Co-Founder and Medical Science Liaison.

Dermadry wants all to know that there is no shame in speaking up about the condition and seeking treatment. Let's spread the word about hyperhidrosis together.

Here's a look at some of Dermadry's Hyperhidrosis Awareness Month initiatives:

