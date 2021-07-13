Dermadry Secures Regulatory Certification in European Markets

NEW YORK, July 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Dermadry, a company based in Montreal, Cananda, that created a medical device to treat excessive sweating, is pleased to announce that it has obtained the CE Marketing for their medical device, Iontophoresis, which allows them to deploy their device in Europe and delve into other, future markets.

Dermadry is the leading solution to treat hyperhidrosis – otherwise known as abnormal perspiration. The brand's medical device uses Iontophoresis, a safe, effective, non-invasive, drug-free, and needle-free way to treat excessive sweating. Iontophoresis is a simple at-home treatment, referred to as a tap water iontophoresis and it works by directing a small current through the skin, effectively neutralizing the connection between the nerves and the sweat glands.

Prior to the CE marketing, Dermadry was recognized and approved by Health Canada, the American Food and Drug Administration, and the Australian Government's Department of Health. Today, Dermadry is able to commercialize its products across the following continents: North America (United States of America and Canada), Europe, and Australia.

"There remains a great need for reliable, affordable treatment solutions for those living with hyperhidrosis. By receiving our CE marking, Dermadry is one step closer to sharing our treatment option on an international scale," said Mathieu Mireault, co-founder and Medical Science Liaison at Dermadry. "Dermadry remains focused on expanding our footprint and diversify our revenue across markets and procedures. Dermadry has been working for a long time toward this achievement and we are overjoyed to be continuing our strategic growth. Most importantly, we are thrilled to be able to make a difference for Europeans suffering from hyperhidrosis as well."

About Dermadry

Founded in 2017, Dermadry is a company based in Montreal, Canada, offering treatment for individuals who suffer from excessive sweating. The company, named after their anti-sweat medical device, Dermadry, treats Hyperhidrosis - otherwise known as abnormal perspiration - for feet, hands and underarms. For more information, please visit www.dermadry.com.

