Dermadry's Anti Sweat Device Secures the Seal of Approval from the American Podiatric Medical Association

MONTREAL, June 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Excessive sweating can lead to multiple other medical problems, especially for people with plantar hyperhidrosis. Excessive sweating can lead to athlete's foot, psoriasis, plantar warts and many others. Which is why Dermadry is proud to announce that they have received the Seal of Approval from the American Podiatric Medical Association (APMA) for Dermadry Total. By giving their Seal of Approval to Dermadry Total, APMA recognizes the effectiveness of the product in the treatment of excessive sweating.

APMA is dedicated to raising foot and ankle health awareness. Dermadry is proud to be contributing to the organization's goal by creating products that help ensure feet stay dry and healthy. "We're grateful for the APMA's recognition of Dermadry Total and we will continue to work toward providing efficient and safe products for people worldwide," stated Mathieu Mireault, Co-Founder and Medical Science Liaison.

Dermadry Total is already recommended by dermatologists and podiatrists around the globe. Founded in 1912, the American Podiatric Medical Association (APMA) is the leading resource for foot and ankle health information representing a vast majority of the estimated 18,000 podiatrists in the United-States.

Dermadry's APMA Seal of Approval arrives just weeks after receiving the CE marking for the Europe market. The company has always prioritized safety and efficiency, hence the importance for Dermadry Total to be a trusted solution for medical professionals around the globe.

For additional exclusive content follow Dermadry on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter, and subscribe to their newsletter on their website.



Contact:

For more information, please contact:

Amanda Colapelle | Media and Public Relations Manager

[email protected]

(514) 903-9897 ext 2001

About Dermadry

Dermadry is a Canadian medical device company headquartered in Montreal, Quebec. They manufacture an FDA cleared iontophoresis device that treats hyperhidrosis, a medical condition characterized by excessive sweating. They are committed to educating the public on the condition and improving the lives of the millions affected worldwide. Learn more at dermadry.com and on social media @dermadry.

Media Contact:

Stephanie Talarico

(845) 269-8868

[email protected]

SOURCE Dermadry

Related Links

http://www.dermadry.com

