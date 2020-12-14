Dermadry's Santa Claus is Coming to Town for the 2020 Holiday Season

MONTREAL, Dec. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic is preventing countless around the world from meeting Santa in person, but Dermadry has the solution! Dermadry is continuing its mission of raising awareness of hyperhidrosis, by offering a festive opportunity to those affected by hyperhidrosis to have their holiday wish come true!

Dermadry is asking those suffering from excessive sweating to write a letter to Santa, explaining why they want a Dermadry for Christmas. Dermadry Santa and his helpers will carefully read through all the letters, pick their favourite, and send them a Dermadry iontophoresis machine in time for the holidays! This festive event will allow participants to take a break from their daily lives and we hope it will bring them a little magic during this difficult period for everyone. In fact, just as Santa's elves are never alone, neither are people with hyperhidrosis!

"We are proud to support those who are affected by hyperhidrosis. In a time of such uncertainty and continuous challenges, Dear Santa will bring the community of people with hyperhidrosis together in a safe way. We hope Dermadry's Dear Santa will bring some holiday cheer to those suffering from excessive sweating worldwide," stated Mathieu Mireault, Co-Founder and Medical Science Liaison.

While Santa is unable to join us this year, Dermadry Santa and his helpers are working hard to ensure he knows who wants a Dermadry for the holidays!

How to enter the Dear Santa Holiday Giveaway:

Send a letter to "Santa" telling him why you want a Dermadry for Christmas, and you could win a Dermadry Total (valued at $499 US, or a full refund on your device if you already own one)!

US, or a full refund on your device if you already own one)! In your letter, you can talk about your hyperhidrosis story, why you want to try Dermadry, how it can help you achieve your sweat-free new year's resolution, etc! There are no guidelines nor word limits—just let your creativity guide you!

Submissions close Monday, Dec. 14, 2020 at 11:59 PM EST .

at . Santa and his Dermadry helpers will be reading through all the letters and picking their favourite, so be sure to add your own unique twist to make your letter stand out from the rest! We will be reading a letter every day on our Instagram page!

About Dermadry

Dermadry is a Canadian medical device company headquartered in Montreal, Quebec. They manufacture an FDA cleared iontophoresis device that treats hyperhidrosis, a medical condition characterized by excessive sweating. They are committed to educating the public on the condition and improving the lives of the millions affected worldwide. Learn more at dermadry.com and on social media @dermadry.

