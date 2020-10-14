Dermafirm Launches Business Solutions for Industry Professionals Looking to Expand Amidst COVID-19

BOSTON, Oct. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Dermafirm USA--an award-winning K-cosmeceutical company with a location in Boston—just announced a strategic partnership opportunity to aid skincare professionals in adapting their businesses to meet the demand of a COVID-19 world. This partnership provides business strategies aimed at strengthening customer relationships while creating opportunities for business expansion. The company will be hosting an informational event, details to be announced later.

Over the summer, Dermafirm launched the consumer version of their professional grade anti-aging line, BIOTOC, to cater to stay-at-home consumer trends. This non-invasive skincare line was developed through the combination of biotechnology with natural ingredients to promote a healthy alternative to injectables. Read more about how the proven results from BIOTOC generated market recognition from industry leaders and experts.

With the launch of BIOTOC, Dermafirm has become the leader of the Healthy Skincare Movement in the US. "Realizing the new realities of business, Dermafirm wanted to equip their professional customers with the right products to serve their clients while they were at home," says Paula Park, CEO and Founder, Dermafirm USA.

Dermafirm's mission is not only to educate industry partners on the benefits of scientific product innovation, but also to empower their businesses and consumers to learn more about the impact of using ingredients derived from nature. For the past few months, Dermafirm has been highlighting women in STEM with their #BeautifulMinds campaign. Through their initiatives, Dermafirm is supporting a movement that is helping to change the way the world feels about skincare.

Boston area-based Dermafirm USA Inc . is the North American arm of Dermafirm, Inc., South Korean cosmeceutical company, known for its comprehensive research and development, as well as, the technology-driven, proprietary formulations behind their award-winning products. Dermafirm, headquartered in Korea, was established in 2002 to make advanced cosmetics using the highest quality ingredients such as peptides and amino acids through their own formulation research lab and material development institute. The company now has three product lines spanning from medical grade to at-home use products extensively used throughout Korea by dermatologists and plastic surgeons in 3,000 clinics and hospitals and increasingly by consumers. With rapid sales growth year over year and expanding global market penetration, their products are now available in over 20 countries and growing.

