DERMAFLASH Sonic Exfoliating Treatments Launch at Woodhouse Day Spas

NEW YORK, June 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- DERMAFLASH, the leader in professional-grade sonic skincare devices, has launched sonic exfoliating treatments at Woodhouse Spas across the United States.

With 23 patents and counting, DERMAFLASH LUXE+ is a safe and gentle exfoliating treatment that utilizes Award-Winning Sonic Edge Technology to instantly remove the oldest layer of dead skin cells, built-up debris and peach fuzz. Proprietary Safety Features ensure maximum protection and comfort during every treatment, while advanced Sonic Technology eases glide for effortless exfoliation. DERMAFLASH LUXE+ also erases the barrier to product penetration and enhances the efficacy of all skincare and treatments that follow. Results from all Woodhouse Spa facials after DERMAFLASH are dramatically enhanced.

Woodhouse Spas offer DERMAFLASH LUXE+ as a 60 or 80-minute treatment. A 25-minute DERMAFLASH Enhancer is also available and can be added to any facial to boost the results and instantly reveal smooth, radiant, younger-looking skin with zero downtime.

"The idea behind DERMAFLASH began in my Med Spa, where traditional dermaplaning was the foundation of all services offered. I am thrilled to now offer the same professional-grade results in a safer and more gentle way at Woodhouse Spas," said Dara Levy, founder of DERMAFLASH.

"Our partnership with Woodhouse Spas was a seamless decision, as we are both motived to empower women to look and feel their best in their own skin… with or without makeup."

DERMAFLASH LUXE+ is the only device offered at Woodhouse Spas that can be purchased after treatment to maintain smooth, glowing results at home, in between spa visits. This little magic wand is clinically proven to deliver instant and long-term results, including improved skin tone and texture as well as a significant reduction in the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles. It's safe for all skin tones and types, even sensitive skin, and it is clinically proven peach fuzz will NOT grow back thicker or faster.

"It brings us great joy to join forces with DERMAFLASH, a revolutionary treatment and perfect fit at Woodhouse Spas," said Woodhouse Spas' Director of Education, Melissa Wilson. "We are proud to offer unique, luxury treatments and experiences that leave our guests feeling refreshed, rejuvenated and most importantly, confident. We know the collaboration with DERMAFLASH will continue to drive this mission and look forward to a successful partnership for years to come."

DERMAFLASH Sonic Exfoliating Treatments and DERMAFLASH Enhancer will range between $208 - $250 per service and are now available at more than 75 Woodhouse Spa locations.

About DERMAFLASH:

DERMAFLASH Founder Dara Levy first became obsessed with professional dermaplaning because of the instant transformative results it provided to clients in her luxury Med Spa in Chicago. Not only did the treatment dramatically improve the tone, texture and appearance of the skin, it also boosted the effectiveness of all skincare products/treatments—and created a flawless canvas for makeup. Dara trademarked her exfoliating dermaplaning treatment DERMAFLASH. Six thousand dermaplaning facials later, Dara invented a first-in-class, revolutionary sonic device capable of providing the same smooth, glowing results at home—and also for spas to use as a safer, gentler, more advanced alternative to traditional open scalpels.

DERMAFLASH continues to garner awards and rave reviews from customers, influencers, estheticians and makeup professionals. With the introduction of new, next-gen innovations such as DERMAPORE ultrasonic pore extractor and now LUXE+, the brand continues its mission to deliver instant, transformative, Med Spa results for optimal skin health.

About Woodhouse Spas:

Founded in Victoria, Texas in 2001, Woodhouse provides each guest with a tranquil, transformational environment that's both memorable and healthful. From beginning to end, dedicated spa teams ensure that each visit enhances the guest's well-being. With more than 75 spas across the country, guests of Woodhouse are guaranteed the same high-quality signature services and luxurious experience regardless of location. For more information, please visit www.woodhousespas.com.

