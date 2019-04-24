Dermal Fillers Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2018 - 2026

NEW YORK, April 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Global Dermal Fillers Market: Overview

The global dermal fillers market report comprises an elaborate executive summary, which includes a snapshot that provides information about various segments of the market.It also provides information and data analysis of the global market with respect to the segments based on product, material, application, end-user and region.



A detailed qualitative analysis of drivers and restraints of the market and opportunities has been provided in the overview section.Additionally, the section comprises competitive matrix and company profiles along with business overview to understand the competitive landscape in the market.



This section of the report also provides market attractiveness analysis by region, thereby presenting a thorough analysis of the overall competitive scenario in the global dermal fillers market.



Global Dermal Fillers Market: Key Segments

In terms of product, the global dermal fillers market has been segmented into biodegradable and non-biodegradable.Based on end-user, the global market has been classified into hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers, dermatology clinics, and others.



The dermatology clinics segment is anticipated to expand at a high CAGR during the forecast period.The market has been analyzed based on price variations, technology trends, and presence of key players.



The market size and forecast for each of these segments have been provided for the period from 2016 to 2026, along with their respective CAGRs for the forecast period from 2018 to 2026, considering 2017 as the base year.



Global Dermal Fillers Market: Regional Outlook

In terms of region, the global dermal fillers market has been divided into five major regions: North America (the U.S. and Canada), Europe (the U.K., Germany, France, Spain, Italy, and Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, Australia, and Rest of Asia Pacific), Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, and Rest of Latin America), and Middle East (South Africa, GCC Countries, Israel, and Rest of Middle East & Africa). The market size and forecast for each of these regions and the mentioned countries/sub-regions have been provided for the period from 2016 to 2026, along with their respective CAGRs for the forecast period from 2018 to 2026, considering 2017 as the base year. The research study also covers the competitive scenario in these regions.



Companies Mentioned in Report

The report also profiles the major players in the market in terms of attributes such as company overview, financial overview, product portfolio, business strategies, and recent developments.Key companies profiled in the global Dermal Fillers market include Allergan plc, Sinclair Pharma (a subsidiary of Huadong Medicine Ltd), Merz Pharma GmbH & Co.



KGaA, Nestle Skin Health (Galderma), BioPlus Co., Ltd., Bioxis pharmaceuticals, SCULPT Luxury Dermal Fillers LTD, Dr. Korman Laboratories Ltd., Prollenium Medical Technologies, Advanced Aesthetic Technologies, Inc., and TEOXANE Laboratories.



The global dermal fillers market has been segmented as follows:



Global Dermal Fillers Market, by Product

Biodegradable

Non-biodegradable



Global Dermal Fillers Market, by Material

Calcium Hydroxylapatite

Hyaluronic Acid

Collagen

Poly-L-Lactic Acid

PMMA

Fat

Others



Global Dermal Fillers Market, by Application

Facial Line Correction Treatment

Lip Enhancement

Scar Treatment

Others



Global Dermal Fillers Market, by End-user

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Dermatology Clinics

Others



Global Dermal Fillers Market, by Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

U.K.

France

Spain

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

Australia

India

Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

South Africa

GCC Countries

Israel

Rest of Middle East & Africa



