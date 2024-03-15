Dermal Fillers Market Research, Industry Trends and Global Forecasts, 2035 - Next-Gen Fillers and Cannula Technique Propel Dermal Fillers Market Growth

DUBLIN, March 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Dermal Fillers Market, 2023-2035 - Distribution by Gender, Material, End User, Distribution Channel and Key Geographical Regions: Industry Trends and Forecasts" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global dermal filler market size is estimated to be $3 billion in 2023 and is anticipated to grow at a compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of around 9% over the forecast period 2023-2035.

One of the key objectives of this market report was to estimate the current market size, opportunity and the future growth potential of the dermal fillers market, over the forecast period. Based on multiple parameters, likely adoption trends and through primary validations, the analyst has provided an informed estimate on the market evolution during the forecast period 2023-2035.

In the continuously evolving field of medical aesthetics, keeping up with the trend has become very important for the developers as well as the consumers. Dermal fillers are a type of injectable treatment which consists of hyaluronic acid in the form of a gel-like substance, also known as facial fillers.

Dermal fillers emerged as one of the popular choices among consumers for facial rejuvenation, immediate face lift, scar treatment and lip enhancement. It is interesting to note that, according to the International Society of Aesthetic Plastic Surgery, over 4.3 million hyaluronic acid dermal filler procedures were performed, globally in the year 2022. This can be primarily attributed to minimally invasive nature of the procedure making it suitable for large patient population seeking cosmetic procedures. These procedures can even be non invasive at times, involving minimal or no pain.

Dermal fillers often comprise hyaluronic acid, lactic acid, calcium hydroxyapatite, polymethyl methacrylates and polyacrylamide gels. They are normally injected underneath the skin in the nasolabial folds, marionette lines, cheeks, and oral commissures to create a smoother and fuller appearance in the face. The treatment does not require patients to undergo anesthesia. The effects of the treatment can last from 5 months to 5 years, depending on the type of material used.

It is interesting to note that scientists are transforming the field of dermal fillers market by utilizing cannula technique. This approach involves using a blunt-tipped cannula despite a needle to inject fillers, to make the procedure less invasive, minimize bruising, and to permit precise placement. In addition, technological advancements have led to the development of next-generation fillers, such as hyaluronic acid fillers with improved cross-linking properties, offering longer-lasting results. Given the need and rising number for dermal filler treatments with each passing year, dermal filler injection manufacturers are also emerging. All these factors will drive the growth of the dermal fillers market, an important segment of the medical aesthetics market, over the forecast period.

Competitive Landscape of Dermal Filler Companies

The global dermal fillers market is highly fragmented, with the presence of international as well as regional players. Presently, more than 60 dermal filler companies are engaged in offering various formulations to fulfil aesthetic requirements of clients. Additionally, mid-sized firms constitute 44% of the total companies engaged in this industry. It is worth mentioning that 21% of the total dermal filler companies are based in Europe. Furthermore, 42% of the partnerships inked in the last five years were focused on facial aesthetics and around 21% are specifically focused on dermal filler formulations.

Dermal Fillers Market Drivers: Minimally Invasive Nature and Launch of Products Targeting Specific Requirements Will Drive the Market Growth

The dermal fillers market growth is being driven by several factors. Firstly, the minimally invasive nature of dermal filler injections attracts a broad segment of the population. This is primarily because people can attain desired results without getting under knife while offering additional benefits, such as fewer risks and short recovery timelines.

Other minimally invasive procedure, which is widely popular is the botox injections. Secondly, the growing older and aging population paves the way for the increased demand of dermal filler procedures. In addition, hype fueled by social media influencers and some aestheticians can positively shape the market landscape of dermal fillers market. Furthermore, technological advancements, such as the development of long-lasting formulations can help in driving the future of dermal fillers market growth.

Regional Analysis: North America Holds Majority Dermal Fillers Market Share

North America is expected to dominate the revenue share, driving steady market expansion with a current market share of about 24%. According to the plastic surgery statistics report 2022, there were a total of more than 5.7 million dermal filler procedures in the US, which represented staggering 70% growth since 2019. Of these, 86% of the procedures were done using hyaluronic fillers, with rest accounting for non hyaluronic acid fillers. Additionally, majority of the dermal fillers were used by the 40-54 age group.

Moreover, Brazil is the second biggest market for dermal fillers, ranking after the US. The Asia-Pacific region is projected to experience the highest CAGR during the forecast period. This can be attributed to growing awareness regarding dermal filler procedures and increasing aesthetics medical tourism in this region.

Market Share Insights

The dermal fillers market report presents an in-depth analysis of the various companies that are engaged in the global dermal fillers industry, across different segments, as defined below:

Historical Trend: 2018-2022

Base Year: 2022

Forecast Period: 2023-2035

Market Size 2023: $3 Billion

CAGR 2023-2035: ~9%

Gender Females Males

Material Hyaluronic Fillers Non Hyaluronic Acid Fillers

End User Hospitals Clinics / Med Spas and Dermatology / Cosmetology Centers Other End Users

Distribution Channel Direct Distribution Indirect Distribution

Key Geographical Regions North America (U.S., Canada , Mexico ) Europe (UK, Germany , France , Italy , Spain , Rest of Europe ) Asia-Pacific ( China , South Korea , Japan , India ) MENA ( Turkey , Iran , Rest of the Middle East and North Africa ) Latin America ( Brazil , Argentina , Rest of the Latin America )

Key Companies Profiled Allergan Aesthetics Alma Lasers Biotechitalia Bison Medical Koru Pharma MedicalZone Merz Pharma Mesoestetic MesoTech NeoGenesis Sinclair Pharma Xcelene

Excel Data Packs (Complimentary) Market Landscape Analysis Clinical Trial Analysis Partnership and Collaboration Analysis Funding and Investment Analysis Patent Analysis Market Forecast an Opportunity Analysis



