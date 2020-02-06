Dermal Fillers Market Value to Hit US $10.4B by 2026: Global Market Insights, Inc.

SELBYVILLE, Del., Feb. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Global Market Insights, Inc. has recently added a new report on the dermal fillers market, which estimates the global market valuation for dermal filler will cross US $10.4 billion by 2026. Technological advancements and new product developments will drive the market growth.

The rising geriatric population and number of skin disorders worldwide will result in significant adoption of dermal fillers in the forthcoming period. Advances in dermal injections will assist with market progression in the foreseeable future. Novel fillers give better wrinkle treatment and facial contouring results. Several high-end clinics are also adopting newer filler injections to deliver fortified aesthetic outcomes to their customers, thereby increasing customer satisfaction. Additionally, the increasing number of product approvals will further boost dermal fillers' market growth.

1) Rising focus and awareness about facial aesthetics in developed regions.

2) Growing elderly population globally.

3) Increasing medical tourism, coupled with the rising spending power of consumers.

4) Growing number of facilities and professionals in developed countries.

According to this GMI report, the temporary, biodegradable dermal filler segment held more than an 84% revenue share of the total market in 2019. The outcomes of temporary dermal fillers last from six months to over a year. Due to the considerable length of outcomes with desired aesthetic results, these fillers are in large demand recently. Also, these types of fillers offer the option to customers to continue with the look, depending on the favorability of its results. Due to the wide benefits offered by temporary fillers, the segment will witness rapid growth in the upcoming years.

The calcium hydroxylapatite (CaHA) based dermal fillers market segment is estimated to proceed at a 6.9% CAGR during the analysis timeframe. Good biocompatibility and efficient treatment of nasolabial folds and adds volume to the skin. Additionally, CaHA dermal fillers are used to treat lipoatrophy in patients suffering from HIV AIDS. Furthermore, the effects of CaHA fillers last up to a year, with immediate onset of results after the procedure, which will substantially spur its adoption rate over the coming years.

Apart from facial line correction, facelifts, and lip enhancements, dermal fillers are also used to treat other defects such as scars, hand and cheek augmentation among a few others. Other segments accounted for about USD $1 billion in revenue in 2019. Increasing demand for cosmetic treatment will further spur the segmental growth.

Demand for dermal fillers in dermatological clinics is forecast to increase at a 7.7% CAGR in the forecast timeframe. Dermatological clinics in emerging countries are expanding their service offerings with the addition of filler treatment. Also, the overall number of skincare clinics is rising in these nations. Furthermore, the shorter duration of cosmetic procedures and accessibility play a vital role in increasing customer demand for soft tissue fillers in these settings.

A growing aging population coupled with an increasing emphasis on facial aesthetics will drive the adoption of dermal filler in developed and developing nations.



Increasing number of applications of dermal fillers will expand market growth opportunities.



Rising awareness about dermal fillers in emerging countries will increase the adoption of soft tissue fillers in the future.

India's dermal fillers market accounted for more than a 14% revenue share of the total Asia-Pacific dermal filler industry in 2019. The expanding number of specialty clinics and a wide range of price offerings for dermal fillers will be major factors for driving revenue growth. Numerous foreign customers travel to the country to undergo cosmetic treatment due to cost-effectiveness. In addition, increasing disposable income and spending capacity of the population will serve to be an important driver for the market growth in the estimation period.

Major players operating in the dermal fillers industry include Merz Aesthetics, Allergan, Prollenium Medical Technologies, Inc., Anika Therapeutics and Nestle Skin Health (Galderma) among other players. Industry players are implementing innovations in filler material and market expansion strategies for business expansion and gaining a competitive edge.

Dermal Fillers Market revenue is set to surpass USD $10.4 billion by 2026, according to a new research report by Global Market Insights, Inc.

