Dermal Repair Complex from Beverly Hills MD Can Help Nourish Dry Skin This Winter

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif., Feb. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- As Winter temperatures begin to drop, many of us find that the cold weather can bring on a set of challenges, particularly for our skin. The harsh winter conditions often leave us grappling with dry skin, causing plump skin cells to shrivel and potentially leading to fine lines and wrinkles.

Beverly Hills MD Dermal Repair Complex is a dietary supplement designed to revitalize the look of skin from the inside out. Formulated to address the key causes of dermal breakdown, this supplement aims to help visibly firm and lift the skin, reduce the appearance of wrinkles, enhance radiance, and contribute to a significantly younger and healthier overall appearance.

In combating the effects of winter-induced dryness, skincare experts Dr. John Layke and Dr. Payman Danielpour emphasize the importance of constant moisturizing and the potential benefits of dietary supplements. One such supplement is the Beverly Hills MD Dermal Repair Complex.

What is Beverly Hills MD Dermal Repair Complex?

Beverly Hills MD Dermal Repair Complex is a dietary supplement crafted with an advanced blend of scientifically-backed nutrients. This formula is designed to aid your body in reducing visible signs of aging by combating the impact of skin-aging hormones, reduced body moisture, and collagen loss. The ingredients in Beverly Hills MD Dermal Repair Complex, including hydrolyzed collagen, hyaluronic acid, MSM, and vitamins A and B, collaborate to help diminish the appearance of wrinkles, crow's feet, pucker lines, forehead creases, and fine lines.†*

Over time, users can experience visibly firmer and more lifted-looking skin, particularly in areas prone to the appearance of sagging like the jowls, neck, jawline, cheeks, and chin. Beyond skin nourishment, Beverly Hills MD Dermal Repair Complex can also provide many users with bonus benefits, including thicker-looking hair and fuller-looking lips — enhancing a youthful appearance.*

What are the Key Ingredients in Beverly Hills MD Dermal Repair Complex?†

Vitamin A: A potent antioxidant that acts as a protective shield against external factors like pollution and stress. It helps address visible signs of aging, including pucker lines, fine lines, crow's feet, and forehead creases.*

Vitamin B: As an essential antioxidant, vitamin B supports the healthy turnover of cells, supporting visibly firmer and more lifted-looking skin.*

Hyaluronic Acid: Functioning as a moisture-attracting molecule, hyaluronic acid helps visibly smooth wrinkles from the inside out, contributing to a more youthful complexion.*

hyaluronic Saw Palmetto: Enriched with antioxidants and fatty acids, Saw Palmetto is a potent extract that helps the body fight the adverse effects of the skin-sagging hormone DHT , leading to noticeable improvements.*

MSM ( Methylsulfonylmethane ): This organic compound works to strengthen the appearance of the skin, promoting a firmer and more radiant look.*

Methylsulfonylmethane Hydrolyzed Collagen: This easily absorbable protein is rich in essential amino acids, working to support the skin's youthful elasticity and achieve a plump, "bouncy" appearance.*

The Suggested Use of Beverly Hills MD Dermal Repair Complex

For optimal results, take 2 capsules of Dermal Repair Complex dietary supplement daily with 8 fl. oz. of water and a meal.

Where to purchase Beverly Hills MD Dermal Repair Complex?

Beverly Hills MD Dermal Repair Complex can be purchased on the Beverly Hills MD website for the purchase price of $58.00 with a 90-day money-back guarantee.

About Dr. Layke and Dr. Danielpour

Dr. John Layke and Dr. Payman Danielpour are renowned plastic surgeons and co-founders of the Beverly Hills Plastic Surgery Group . Both doctors trained at the prestigious Long Island Plastic Surgical Group before offering world-class procedures at their Beverly Hills clinic. In 2014, their passion for science inspired them to develop advanced ingredient formulations to help users achieve results in the comfort of their homes, and the Beverly Hills MD skincare line was born. Dr. John Layke and Payman Danielpour also launched the Forever Young Podcast and Youtube channel where they discuss beauty trends and anti-aging remedies. For more, follow them on Instagram @plastixdocs and TikTok .

About Beverly Hills MD

Beverly Hills MD was created by co-founders Dr. John Layke and Dr. Payman Danielpour of the innovative Beverly Hills Plastic Surgery Group. Now, with their cutting-edge skincare line, Beverly Hills MD, they're able to reach beyond the walls of their office and offer at-home "look younger" results to those looking for the very best non-surgical, anti-aging solutions available. Each product works to visibly correct the most stubborn skincare concerns. Their bestsellers include Deep Regenerating Stem Cell Moisturizer , Deep Wrinkle Filler , and Beverly Hills MD Rejuv-GH Timeless Beauty Concentrate. For the latest news, follow Beverly Hills MD on Instagram @officialbhmd and YouTube .

*All individuals are unique. Your results can and will vary.

†These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

