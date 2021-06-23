DERMALA, A Consumer Dermatology Company, Announces Issuance of A New U.S. Patent Covering Human Microbiome to Treat and Prevent Acne

This patent is part of DERMALA intellectual property portfolio that covers using the human microbiome for conditions including acne, eczema, skin aging, as well as data analytics-driven treatment personalization and optimization.

DERMALA, Inc. is a consumer dermatology company leveraging a scientific understanding of the human microbiome and data analytics to develop novel solutions for acne and other skin conditions. The company's #FOBO® (Fear of Breaking Out) Kit, a personalized, microbiome-powered solution for acne, combines proprietary topical acne treatments and oral supplements with the DERMALA Acne Tracker app that customers use to track their skin health and get product formulations continuously optimized based on their results. For more information, visit www.dermala.com.

