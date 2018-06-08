DERMALOG Proves Fingerprint More Secure Than Password at CEBIT 2018

(Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/703210/Dermalog_Biometrics.jpg )



Passwords have so far been a necessary evil for which there is now a simple alternative, namely biometrics. DERMALOG shows how different biometric characteristics can be used - also in combination - so that the password entry can be omitted entirely. The cross-platform solution from the Hamburg-based company enables the use of biometrics with all common operating systems such as Windows, Linux, Android and iOS. It can also be easily integrated into application software as a password replacement.

"I am pleased about every day I don't have to enter a password," says DERMALOG managing director Gunther Mull, and adds, "For simple security, the face is sufficient, for more comprehensive security, we also use the finger. Our latest 'live detection' prevents identity theft and makes biometrics significantly more secure than passwords."

Interested visitors will find DERMALOG at the CEBIT in hall 12 on booth D24. In addition to the biometric login, the company will show further biometric solutions for face, fingers and iris in detail by numerous live demonstrations.

Press contact:

DERMALOG Identification Systems GmbH

Sven Böckler

Press Relations

Mittelweg 120

20148 Hamburg

Germany

Phone: +49(0)40-413-227-0

Fax: +49(0)40-413-227-89

Mail: info@dermalog.com

SOURCE Dermalog Identification Systems GmbH