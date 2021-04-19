Dermalux Uses Marine Collagen to Postpone the Aging Process

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., April 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Revelox is a Canadian health and wellness brand that focuses on giving "your body back the capacity to postpone the aging process." Standing tall amongst its product offerings is Dermalux. According to the brand, this "exclusive anti-aging formula will give you firm skin, shiny hair and healthy nails." Among a carefully sourced list of ingredients, Dermalux delivers results partly because of its use of marine collagen as an elite tool in the ongoing battle to slow the aging process.

Dermalux is a scientifically-backed, highly-concentrated collagen formula that comes in a powdered format and can be consumed daily with water. The goal is not to address topical aging concerns, but rather to "provide your body with certain micronutrients" that can help to keep your God-given beauty vibrantly strong for the long-haul.

The list of active ingredients present in the Dermalux formula includes vitamin C, Coenzyme Q10, silica, zinc, and the company's flagship ingredient hyaluronic acid.

One of the product's most important ingredients, though, is marine collagen. This is a pure form of hypoallergenic protein that contains significant quantities of the amino acids Glycine and Proline. This form of collagen is sourced from the skins of fish. Marine collagen stands out when compared to other collagens derived from cows and pigs. It is particularly known for several important benefits that can help slow the aging process, including:

Fast absorption into the body;

Healthy hair and stronger nails;

Greater skin hydration and elasticity;

Improved joint and bone health.

The inclusion not just of collagen but of marine collagen just reinforces the fact that Revelox doesn't skimp on the details. After all, one of the company's taglines is to use "science to serve your beauty."

Right on queue, Dermalux has been designed to strengthen your cells and help with cellular regeneration. It preserves the beauty and strength of your skin, hair, and nails while also promoting joint health.

About Revelox: Revelox is a popular health and wellness brand that hails from the Great White North. The Canadian company was founded by CEO Luce Duchaussoy in 2012 and has thriven ever since. Recently, the ambitious enterprise has been expanding beyond the borders of its home country by making ambitious strides into the U.S. market via both e-commerce and brick-and-mortar retailers.

