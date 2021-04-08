DermaQuip - PEAR receives "Best Technology for Skin Analysis" in the Aesthetic Everything® Aesthetic and Cosmetic Medicine Awards 2021
Apr 08, 2021, 14:27 ET
MARIETTA, Ga., April 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- DermaQuip - PEAR receives "Best Technology for Skin Analysis" in the Aesthetic Everything® Aesthetic and Cosmetic Medicine Awards 2021.
ABOUT:
Derma Quip is a leader in the Facial Imaging Market. The company was founded in 2014 by CEO James Stephens. Derma Quip became a big success due to the quality of its products and excellent service. Stephens spent decades in the aesthetic industry and saw a need for a Facial Analysis System with a reasonable price and outstanding warranty.
The PEAR Imaging System
PEAR (Patients Enhanced and Rejuvenated). DermaQuip skin analysis offers the PEAR Imaging System. Medical Professionals are able to look at patients' pores, wrinkles, sun damage, texture, oil, bacteria and skin tone all in 3D. The PEAR is the most advanced aesthetic equipment on the market.
Medical Professionals can turn standard consults into advanced technological experiences. Patients look forward to improving their skin and looking young and healthy again. By adding high resolution photography and 3D Skin Analysis to your practice, you will be able to track the progress of how your patients' skin is improving over the course of months, years and even decades. A must-have for any office doing aesthetic services.
CONTACT:
Derma Quip LLC
2265 Roswell Rd. Suite 100
Marietta, GA. 30062
844-244-2544
www.dermaquip.com
www.facebook.com/dermaquip
About Aesthetic Everything®:
Aesthetic Everything® is the largest network of aesthetic professionals and hosts the Beauty Expo Trade Show & Celebrity/Media Red Carpet Awards. Aesthetic Everything® 2021 Beauty Expo.
Media Contact:
VANESSA JULIA FLOREZ
E-MAIL: [email protected]
IG: https://www.instagram.com/aestheticeverything1/
