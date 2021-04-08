DermaQuip - PEAR receives “Best Technology for Skin Analysis" in the Aesthetic Everything® Aesthetic and Cosmetic Medicine Awards 2021

The PEAR Imaging System

PEAR (Patients Enhanced and Rejuvenated). DermaQuip skin analysis offers the PEAR Imaging System. Medical Professionals are able to look at patients' pores, wrinkles, sun damage, texture, oil, bacteria and skin tone all in 3D. The PEAR is the most advanced aesthetic equipment on the market.

Medical Professionals can turn standard consults into advanced technological experiences. Patients look forward to improving their skin and looking young and healthy again. By adding high resolution photography and 3D Skin Analysis to your practice, you will be able to track the progress of how your patients' skin is improving over the course of months, years and even decades. A must-have for any office doing aesthetic services.

