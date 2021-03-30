Dermata Therapeutics Announces Initiation of a Phase 1b Trial of the Once-Weekly Topical Application of DMT310 for the Treatment of Mild-to-Moderate Psoriasis

SAN DIEGO, March 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Dermata Therapeutics, Inc., a privately held biotechnology company, announced today that it has dosed its first patient in a Phase 1b trial of DMT310 for the treatment of mild-to-moderate psoriasis. DMT310 is Dermata's lead product candidate, consisting of a once-weekly topical treatment with both mechanical and chemical mechanisms of action, currently being investigated to treat multiple inflammatory skin diseases. The Phase 1b trial will enroll 30 mild-to-moderate psoriasis patients who will receive once-weekly treatments of DMT310 for 12 weeks at 3 clinical sites across the United States.

"Enrolling the first patient in this psoriasis study is a big step towards potentially providing these patients with an effective and safe topical product that only needs to be applied once per week, as there are few effective options for patients with milder disease," states Christopher Nardo, PhD, Dermata's SVP, Development. "We believe that DMT310 could offer a differentiated topical treatment of psoriasis with its once weekly application schedule, combined with its multiple mechanisms of actions to treat the multiple symptoms of psoriasis."

DMT310-006 Trial Design:

DMT310-006, is a 12-week, multi-center, open-label, proof of concept trial designed to evaluate the safety, tolerability and efficacy of once-weekly dosing of DMT310 in 30 mild-to-moderate psoriasis patients. Patients will receive 12 once-weekly topical treatments of DMT310 and be observed for 12 weeks. The primary endpoints include the Physician's Global Assessment, the Investigator's Psoriasis Area Severity Index and the Pruritis Visual Analog Scale at week 12. Dermata expects to have top-line results in the second half of 2021.

About DMT310: DMT310 is a naturally derived product candidate derived from a unique freshwater sponge that is harvested under specific environmental conditions and then processed into a powder. The powder is mixed with fluidizing agent immediately prior to application and only needs to be applied once per week. DMT310's organic components contain chemicals components that when tested in vitro, have shown a dose dependent inhibition of both IL-17A and IL-17F, which are believed to be major effector cytokines in the pathogenesis of psoriasis.

About Dermata: Dermata is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on making major advancements in the treatment of medical and aesthetic skin diseases and conditions. Dermata has a team of experienced individuals who are currently focused on progressing two programs for the treatment of acne, psoriasis, rosacea and aesthetic indications. To learn more about Dermata and its pipeline of product candidates, please visit www.dermatarx.com.

CONTACT:

Dermata Contact

Sean Proehl

Investor Relations

858-800-2543 Ext. 705

[email protected]

SOURCE Dermata Therapeutics, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.dermatarx.com

