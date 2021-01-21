Dermata Therapeutics Presents Positive Data From its Phase 2b Clinical Study of DMT310 for the Treatment of Moderate to Severe Acne at the 2021 Maui Derm for Dermatologists Annual Conference

SAN DIEGO, Jan. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Dermata Therapeutics, LLC, a privately held biotechnology company focused on advanced treatments in medical and aesthetic dermatology, announced today that results from its Phase 2b study of DMT310 for the treatment of moderate to severe acne have been accepted as a poster presentation at the 2021 Maui Derm for Dermatologists Annual Conference, which this year will be held both live and virtually from Maui, Hawaii from January 25-29, 2021.

Poster: Once Weekly Topical Treatment with DMT310 Demonstrates Significant and Early Onset of Effect in Patients with Moderate to Severe Acne Vulgaris Eichenfield LF, DuBois JC, Gold MH, Nardo CJ, Draelos ZD

Poster #: 10909

Key findings of this study reflected in the poster include the following:

DMT310 once weekly treatment significantly reduced both inflammatory and noninflammatory lesions and had a greater proportion of IGA treatment success in patients with moderate-to-severe acne

DMT310 was well tolerated, with no clinically relevant differences in the incidence of AEs

Information included in the poster was current as of the time of submission in December. The poster presentation will include complete results from the Phase 2b study.

"We are honored that the trial conducted with DMT310 for treatment of acne was chosen for a poster presentation at 2021 Maui Derm Conference, which highlights the latest in ground-breaking innovation in the field of dermatology," states Chris Nardo Ph.D., SVP, Development of Dermata. "We will continue to study DMT310's unique ability to treat the signs and symptoms of acne and other inflammatory skin diseases with once weekly treatments in order to improve the lives of patients."

About DMT310: DMT310 is a unique natural product that only requires once weekly topical application. It is derived from a specific freshwater sponge that produces a product with both anti-inflammatory and mechanical mechanisms of action for the treatment of a variety of inflammatory skin diseases, such as acne, psoriasis and rosacea. Dermata recently completed its Phase 2b of DMT310 for once weekly treatment of moderate to severe acne vulgaris and achieved statistically significant results for all endpoints at weeks 4, 8 and 12.

About Dermata: Dermata is a development-stage biotechnology company focused on making major advancements in the treatment of medical and aesthetic skin conditions. Dermata has a team of experienced individuals who are currently focused on progressing four programs for the treatment of medical and aesthetic dermatology indications. To learn more about Dermata and its pipeline of treatments, please visit www.dermatarx.com.

