Dermatological Drugs Market Forecast 2018-2028 - Visiongain Report

Psoriasis, Skin Infection, Acne, Dermatitis, Others

The revenue of the dermatological drugs market in 2017 is estimated at $26.07bn and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.8% in the first half of the forecast period. Psoriasis drugs segment accounted for the largest share of the market in 2017, this segment accounted for 36% of the global dermatological drugs market.

Report Scope

• Dermatological drugs market forecasts from 2018-2028

• This report also breaks down the revenue forecast for the main submarkets:



• Psoriasis



• Skin Infections



• Acne



• Dermatitis

• Analysis of the Psoriasis drugs market. Revenue forecasts to 2028 are provided for the following drugs:



• Humira



• Stelara



• Enbrel



• Remicade



• Taltz



• Otezla



• Cosentyx

• Analysis of the Skin Infections drugs market. Revenue forecasts to 2028 are provided for the following drugs:



• Cubicin



• Zyvox



• Valtrex



• Canesten



• Lamisil



• Bactroban

• Analysis of the Acne drugs market. Revenue forecasts to 2028 are provided for the following drugs:



• Solodyn



• Epiduo



• Claravis



• Aczone



• Differin



• Abscorical/Epirus



• Ziana



• Doryx

• Analysis of the Dermatitis drugs market. Revenue forecasts to 2028 are provided for the following drugs:



• Bepanthen/Bepanthol



• Protopic



• Dermovate



• Elocon

• This report provides individual revenue forecasts to 2028 for these regional and national markets:



• North America: US & Canada



• Europe: Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe



• Asia-Pacific: China, Japan, India, Rest of Asia-Pacific



• Latin America: Brazil, Mexico, Rest of Latin America



• Middle East & Africa (MEA): Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Rest of MEA

Each regional market is further segmented by indication: psoriasis, skin infection, acne, dermatitis and others.

• This report provides discussion on pipeline products in various stages of clinical trials and regulatory approval.

• Our study includes SWOT analysis and Porter's Five Force analysis of the dermatological drugs market.

• Our study discusses the selected leading companies that are the major players in the dermatological drugs market:



• AbbVie



• Amgen



• Bayer AG



• Galderma (Nestle Skin Health S.A.)



• GlaxoSmithKline (GSK)



• Johnson & Johnson



• LEO Pharma



• Merck & Co, Inc.



• Novartis



• Pfizer

Our new report discusses issues and events affecting the dermatological drugs market:



• Highly fragmented and competitive market with significant variations in different geographic regions



• Changing political and regulatory landscape changing the prospects of future products and reimbursement opportunities



• Future paradigm-shifting pipeline products



• Patent expirations



• Launches of new drug categories



• Biosimilars approvals, Biosimilars interchangeability, Biosimilars guidance

Visiongain's study is intended for anyone requiring commercial analyses for the dermatological drugs market. You find data, trends and predictions.

