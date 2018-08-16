Dermatological Drugs Market Forecast 2018-2028 - Visiongain Report
09:01 ET
LONDON, August 16, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
Psoriasis, Skin Infection, Acne, Dermatitis, Others
The revenue of the dermatological drugs market in 2017 is estimated at $26.07bn and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.8% in the first half of the forecast period. Psoriasis drugs segment accounted for the largest share of the market in 2017, this segment accounted for 36% of the global dermatological drugs market.
(Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/523989/Visiongain_Logo.jpg )
How this report will benefit you
Read on to discover how you can exploit the future business opportunities emerging in this sector.
In this brand new 333-page report you will receive 124 tables and 147 figures- all unavailable elsewhere.
The 333-page report provides clear detailed insight into the dermatological drugs market. Discover the key drivers and challenges affecting the market.
By ordering and reading our brand-new report today you stay better informed and ready to act.
Report Scope
• Dermatological drugs market forecasts from 2018-2028
• This report also breaks down the revenue forecast for the main submarkets:
• Psoriasis
• Skin Infections
• Acne
• Dermatitis
• Analysis of the Psoriasis drugs market. Revenue forecasts to 2028 are provided for the following drugs:
• Humira
• Stelara
• Enbrel
• Remicade
• Taltz
• Otezla
• Cosentyx
• Analysis of the Skin Infections drugs market. Revenue forecasts to 2028 are provided for the following drugs:
• Cubicin
• Zyvox
• Valtrex
• Canesten
• Lamisil
• Bactroban
• Analysis of the Acne drugs market. Revenue forecasts to 2028 are provided for the following drugs:
• Solodyn
• Epiduo
• Claravis
• Aczone
• Differin
• Abscorical/Epirus
• Ziana
• Doryx
• Analysis of the Dermatitis drugs market. Revenue forecasts to 2028 are provided for the following drugs:
• Bepanthen/Bepanthol
• Protopic
• Dermovate
• Elocon
• This report provides individual revenue forecasts to 2028 for these regional and national markets:
• North America: US & Canada
• Europe: Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe
• Asia-Pacific: China, Japan, India, Rest of Asia-Pacific
• Latin America: Brazil, Mexico, Rest of Latin America
• Middle East & Africa (MEA): Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Rest of MEA
Each regional market is further segmented by indication: psoriasis, skin infection, acne, dermatitis and others.
• This report provides discussion on pipeline products in various stages of clinical trials and regulatory approval.
• Our study includes SWOT analysis and Porter's Five Force analysis of the dermatological drugs market.
• Our study discusses the selected leading companies that are the major players in the dermatological drugs market:
• AbbVie
• Amgen
• Bayer AG
• Galderma (Nestle Skin Health S.A.)
• GlaxoSmithKline (GSK)
• Johnson & Johnson
• LEO Pharma
• Merck & Co, Inc.
• Novartis
• Pfizer
Our new report discusses issues and events affecting the dermatological drugs market:
• Highly fragmented and competitive market with significant variations in different geographic regions
• Changing political and regulatory landscape changing the prospects of future products and reimbursement opportunities
• Future paradigm-shifting pipeline products
• Patent expirations
• Launches of new drug categories
• Biosimilars approvals, Biosimilars interchangeability, Biosimilars guidance
Visiongain's study is intended for anyone requiring commercial analyses for the dermatological drugs market. You find data, trends and predictions.
Buy our report today Dermatological Drugs Market Forecast 2018-2028: Psoriasis, Skin Infection, Acne, Dermatitis, Others.
To request a report overview of this report please contact Sara Peerun at sara.peerun@visiongain.com or refer to our website : https://www.visiongain.com/report/dermatological-drugs-market-forecast-2018-2028/
Abbott
AbbVie
Actavis
AET BioTech
Alkem Laboratories
Allergan
Almirall
Amgen
Anacor
Ascend Therapeutics
Astellas
Aurovindo
Barr Labs
Bayer
Betta Pharmaceuticals
Biocon/Mylan
Biofrontera
Biogen
Biovail Laboratories
BioXpress Therapeutics
Boehringer Ingelheim
Bristol-Myers Squibb
Brazilian Society of Dermatology
Cadila Healthcare
Calico
Can-Fite BioPharma
Cassiopea SpA
Celgene
Celltrion
Cempra
Cipher Pharmaceuticals
Cipla
Colorescience
Cubist Pharmaceuticals
Cutanea Life Sciences
Dow Pharmaceuticals Science
Dr Reddy's
Durata Therapeutics
Eisai
Eli Lilly
European Medicines Agency (EMA)
European Pharmaceutical Market Research Association (EPhMRA)
FibroTx
Food and Drug Association (FDA)
Foamix
Fougera
Fujifilm
Galapagos NV
G&E Herbal Biotechnology
Galderma
GlaxoSmithKline
Glenmark Pharmaceuticals
Heritage
Impax
Incyte
International Health Partners
Janssen Biotech
Johnson & Johnson
Kyowa Hakko Kirin
L'Oreal
LEO Pharma
Lupin
Maruho
Mayne Pharma
Medicis
Medison Pharma
Melinta Pharmaceuticals
Merck
Merz Pharmaceuticals
Mitsubishi Tanabe
MorphoSys
Mylan
NanoBio Corporation
National Psoriasis Foundation (NPF)
NeoStrata Compnay Inc
Nestle Skin Health
Novan
Novartis
Perriogo
Pfizer
PharmaPraxis
Photocure
Pierre Fabre
Provectus Biopharmaceuticals
QLT Inc
Ranbaxy
Regeneron Pharmaceuticals
Roche
Samsung Bioepis
Samsung BioLogics
Sandoz
Sanofi
Schering-Plough
Shanghai CP Buojian Pharmaceutical
Sidmak Labs
Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd
Sun Pharma
Sunovion
Takeda
Tanabe
Tanja Todberg
Taro Pharmaceuticals
Teva
Thesan Pharmaceuticals Inc
Topica Pharmaceuticals
UCB
Valeant
Vical
Warner Chilcott
Watson Pharmaceuticals
Xenon Pharmaceuticals
Ziarco Group Limited
Zydus
To see a report overview please e-mail Sara Peerun on sara.peerun@visiongain.com
SOURCE Visiongain