Dermatological Drugs Market to Record a Y-O-Y Growth Rate of 10.4% in 2022 |Biologics Segment to be Significant for Revenue Generation| Technavio

Apr 28, 2022, 09:30 ET
NEW YORK, April 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The dermatological drugs market size is set to grow by USD 19.33 billion from 2021 to 2026, progressing at a CAGR of 14.67%. Also, the market will record a Y-O-Y growth rate of 10.4% in 2022 as per the latest report by Technavio. The dermatological drugs market share growth by the biologics segment will be significant for revenue generation. The significant increase in focus on a better understanding of dermatologic conditions at the molecular level is expected to boost the use of biologics for the treatment of dermatologic conditions. In addition. currently, the acne pipeline has ten biologics products, of which three are in the clinical development process. AOBiome LLC's B-244 is one such product that is in the Phase III clinical development stage. The launch of such products will further support the market growth through the segment.
To know about the market contribution of each segment - Request a sample report.
Dermatological Drugs Market 2022-2026: Scope
Our dermatological drugs market report covers the following areas:
- Dermatological Drugs Market size
- Dermatological Drugs Market trends
- Dermatological Drugs Market industry analysis
Dermatological Drugs Market 2022-2026: Segmentation Analysis
- Product
- Biologics
- Small Molecules
- Geography
- North America
- Europe
- Asia
- Rest Of World (ROW)
Dermatological Drugs Market 2022-2026: Drivers & Challenges
The key factor driving the global dermatological drugs industry growth is the need for safe and stable drugs that require minimal monitoring. Most drugs used to treat severe dermatologic conditions are associated with neuropsychiatric adverse effects and thus require systematic monitoring. The stability of most dermatological drugs also varies depending on climate. For instance, extreme climatic conditions can reduce the potency of drugs, with some drugs degrading faster than others. Hence, there is a need for drugs that show sufficient chemical, physical, and microbial stability in varied climatic conditions. This will encourage the key players to invest in R and D, which will support the market growth in the forecast years.
However, the key challenge to the global dermatological drugs industry growth is the presence of access barriers for novel biologics and biosimilars. The current market for dermatological drugs is dominated by TNF-alpha inhibitor biologics. However, TNF-alpha inhibitor biologics are expensive and hence have low adoption. Thus, regulatory bodies such as the FDA and the European Medicines Agency (EMA) have enacted acts such as the Biologics Price Competition and Innovation Act to encourage the adoption of biosimilars that are lower-priced. However, the originators (biologics manufacturers) have extended their current monopoly profits by creating several legal and regulatory barriers to the entry of biosimilars as they restrict the adoption of biologics. In addition, it requires patients to be pretreated with two or three different non-biologic therapies before a biologic treatment is approved, which delays market access to novel biologics. This, in turn, will hamper the market growth in the forecast years.
To know about other drivers & challenges - Download a sample now!
Dermatological Drugs Market 2022-2026: Vendor Analysis
The dermatological drugs market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. AbbVie, Amgen Inc., Bausch Health Companies Inc., Botanix Pharmaceutical, Bristol Myers Squibb Co., Cipla Ltd., Dr. Reddys Laboratories Ltd., F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd., Galderma SA, GlaxoSmithKline Plc, Johnson and Johnson, LEO Pharma AS, Lupin Ltd., Novartis AG, Pfizer Inc., Sanofi SA, Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd., Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., UCB SA, and Vibcare Pharma Pvt. Ltd. are some of the major market participants.
To know about the vendor offerings - Download a sample now!
Dermatological Drugs Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026
- Detailed information on factors that will assist dermatological drugs market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the dermatological drugs market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the dermatological drugs market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of dermatological drugs market vendors
Related Reports:
- The smart pills drug delivery market share is expected to increase by USD 4.69 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 18.66%. Download a sample now!
- The respiratory drugs market share is expected to increase by USD 26.95 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 5.96%. Download a sample now!
|
Dermatological Drugs Market Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Page number
|
120
|
Base year
|
2021
|
Forecast period
|
2022-2026
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of 14.67%
|
Market growth 2022-2026
|
USD 19.33 billion
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth (%)
|
10.4
|
Performing market contribution
|
North America at 39%
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
|
Companies profiled
|
AbbVie, Amgen Inc., Bausch Health Companies Inc., Botanix Pharmaceutical, Bristol Myers Squibb Co., Cipla Ltd., Dr. Reddys Laboratories Ltd., F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd., Galderma SA, GlaxoSmithKline Plc, Johnson and Johnson, LEO Pharma AS, Lupin Ltd., Novartis AG, Pfizer Inc., Sanofi SA, Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd., Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., UCB SA, and Vibcare Pharma Pvt. Ltd.
|
Market Dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period,
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Table Of Contents :
1 Executive Summary
- 1.1 Market overview
- Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview
- Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview
- Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics
- Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography
- Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Product
- Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth
- Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth
- Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning
2 Market Landscape
- 2.1 Market ecosystem
- Exhibit 09: Parent market
- Exhibit 10: Market Characteristics
3 Market Sizing
- 3.1 Market definition
- Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition
- 3.2 Market segment analysis
- Exhibit 12: Market segments
- 3.3 Market size 2021
- 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026
- Exhibit 13: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 14: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 15: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 16: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
4 Five Forces Analysis
- 4.1 Five forces summary
- Exhibit 17: Five forces analysis - Comparison between2021 and 2026
- 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
- Exhibit 18: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2021 and 2026
- 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
- Exhibit 19: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026
- 4.4 Threat of new entrants
- Exhibit 20: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026
- 4.5 Threat of substitutes
- Exhibit 21: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026
- 4.6 Threat of rivalry
- Exhibit 22: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026
- 4.7 Market condition
- Exhibit 23: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026
5 Market Segmentation by Product
- 5.1 Market segments
- Exhibit 24: Chart on Product - Market share 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 25: Data Table on Product - Market share 2021-2026 (%)
- 5.2 Comparison by Product
- Exhibit 26: Chart on Comparison by Product
- Exhibit 27: Data Table on Comparison by Product
- 5.3 Biologics - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 28: Chart on Biologics - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 29: Data Table on Biologics - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 30: Chart on Biologics - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 31: Data Table on Biologics - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 5.4 Small molecules - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 32: Chart on Small molecules - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 33: Data Table on Small molecules - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 34: Chart on Small molecules - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 35: Data Table on Small molecules - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 5.5 Market opportunity by Product
- Exhibit 36: Market opportunity by Product ($ million)
6 Customer Landscape
- 6.1 Customer landscape overview
- Exhibit 37: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria
7 Geographic Landscape
- 7.1 Geographic segmentation
- Exhibit 38: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 39: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.2 Geographic comparison
- Exhibit 40: Chart on Geographic comparison
- Exhibit 41: Data Table on Geographic comparison
- 7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 42: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 43: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 44: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 45: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 46: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 47: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 48: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 49: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.5 Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 50: Chart on Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 51: Data Table on Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 52: Chart on Asia - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 53: Data Table on Asia - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.6 Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 54: Chart on Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 55: Data Table on Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 56: Chart on Rest of World (ROW) - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 57: Data Table on Rest of World (ROW) - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.7 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 58: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 59: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 60: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 61: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.8 Finland - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 62: Chart on Finland - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 63: Data Table on Finland - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 64: Chart on Finland - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 65: Data Table on Finland - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 66: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 67: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 68: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 69: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.10 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 70: Chart on Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 71: Data Table on Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 72: Chart on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 73: Data Table on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.11 India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 74: Chart on India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 75: Data Table on India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 76: Chart on India - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 77: Data Table on India - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.12 Market opportunity by geography
- Exhibit 78: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)
8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
- 8.1 Market drivers
- 8.2 Market challenges
- 8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges
- Exhibit 79: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026
- 8.4 Market trends
9 Vendor Landscape
- 9.1 Overview
- 9.2 Vendor landscape
- Exhibit 80: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation
- 9.3 Landscape disruption
- Exhibit 81: Overview on factors of disruption
- 9.4 Industry risks
- Exhibit 82: Impact of key risks on business
10 Vendor Analysis
- 10.1 Vendors covered
- Exhibit 83: Vendors covered
- 10.2 Market positioning of vendors
- Exhibit 84: Matrix on vendor position and classification
- 10.3 AbbVie
- Exhibit 85: AbbVie - Overview
- Exhibit 86: AbbVie - Product / Service
- Exhibit 87: AbbVie - Key offerings
- 10.4 Amgen Inc.
- Exhibit 88: Amgen Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 89: Amgen Inc. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 90: Amgen Inc. - Key offerings
- 10.5 Bristol Myers Squibb Co.
- Exhibit 91: Bristol Myers Squibb Co. - Overview
- Exhibit 92: Bristol Myers Squibb Co. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 93: Bristol Myers Squibb Co. - Key offerings
- 10.6 Galderma SA
- Exhibit 94: Galderma SA - Overview
- Exhibit 95: Galderma SA - Product / Service
- Exhibit 96: Galderma SA - Key news
- Exhibit 97: Galderma SA - Key offerings
- 10.7 Johnson and Johnson
- Exhibit 98: Johnson and Johnson - Overview
- Exhibit 99: Johnson and Johnson - Business segments
- Exhibit 100: Johnson and Johnson - Key news
- Exhibit 101: Johnson and Johnson - Key offerings
- Exhibit 102: Johnson and Johnson - Segment focus
- 10.8 LEO Pharma AS
- Exhibit 103: LEO Pharma AS - Overview
- Exhibit 104: LEO Pharma AS - Business segments
- Exhibit 105: LEO Pharma AS - Key offerings
- Exhibit 106: LEO Pharma AS - Segment focus
- 10.9 Novartis AG
- Exhibit 107: Novartis AG - Overview
- Exhibit 108: Novartis AG - Business segments
- Exhibit 109: Novartis AG - Key offerings
- Exhibit 110: Novartis AG - Segment focus
- 10.10 Pfizer Inc.
- Exhibit 111: Pfizer Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 112: Pfizer Inc. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 113: Pfizer Inc. - Key news
- Exhibit 114: Pfizer Inc. - Key offerings
- 10.11 Sanofi SA
- Exhibit 115: Sanofi SA - Overview
- Exhibit 116: Sanofi SA - Business segments
- Exhibit 117: Sanofi SA - Key news
- Exhibit 118: Sanofi SA - Key offerings
- Exhibit 119: Sanofi SA - Segment focus
- 10.12 UCB SA
- Exhibit 120: UCB SA - Overview
- Exhibit 121: UCB SA - Product / Service
- Exhibit 122: UCB SA - Key offerings
11 Appendix
- 11.1 Scope of the report
- 11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist
- Exhibit 123: Inclusions checklist
- Exhibit 124: Exclusions checklist
- 11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$
- Exhibit 125: Currency conversion rates for US$
- 11.4 Research methodology
- Exhibit 126: Research methodology
- Exhibit 127: Validation techniques employed for market sizing
- Exhibit 128: Information sources
- 11.5 List of abbreviations
- Exhibit 129: List of abbreviations
About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.technavio.com/
SOURCE Technavio
Share this article