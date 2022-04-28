Dermatological Drugs Market to Record a Y-O-Y Growth Rate of 10.4% in 2022 |Biologics Segment to be Significant for Revenue Generation| Technavio

Dermatological Drugs Market 2022-2026: Scope

Our dermatological drugs market report covers the following areas:

Dermatological Drugs Market 2022-2026: Segmentation Analysis

Product

Biologics



Small Molecules

Geography

North America



Europe



Asia



Rest Of World (ROW)

Dermatological Drugs Market 2022-2026: Drivers & Challenges

The key factor driving the global dermatological drugs industry growth is the need for safe and stable drugs that require minimal monitoring. Most drugs used to treat severe dermatologic conditions are associated with neuropsychiatric adverse effects and thus require systematic monitoring. The stability of most dermatological drugs also varies depending on climate. For instance, extreme climatic conditions can reduce the potency of drugs, with some drugs degrading faster than others. Hence, there is a need for drugs that show sufficient chemical, physical, and microbial stability in varied climatic conditions. This will encourage the key players to invest in R and D, which will support the market growth in the forecast years.

However, the key challenge to the global dermatological drugs industry growth is the presence of access barriers for novel biologics and biosimilars. The current market for dermatological drugs is dominated by TNF-alpha inhibitor biologics. However, TNF-alpha inhibitor biologics are expensive and hence have low adoption. Thus, regulatory bodies such as the FDA and the European Medicines Agency (EMA) have enacted acts such as the Biologics Price Competition and Innovation Act to encourage the adoption of biosimilars that are lower-priced. However, the originators (biologics manufacturers) have extended their current monopoly profits by creating several legal and regulatory barriers to the entry of biosimilars as they restrict the adoption of biologics. In addition, it requires patients to be pretreated with two or three different non-biologic therapies before a biologic treatment is approved, which delays market access to novel biologics. This, in turn, will hamper the market growth in the forecast years.

Dermatological Drugs Market 2022-2026: Vendor Analysis

The dermatological drugs market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. AbbVie, Amgen Inc., Bausch Health Companies Inc., Botanix Pharmaceutical, Bristol Myers Squibb Co., Cipla Ltd., Dr. Reddys Laboratories Ltd., F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd., Galderma SA, GlaxoSmithKline Plc, Johnson and Johnson, LEO Pharma AS, Lupin Ltd., Novartis AG, Pfizer Inc., Sanofi SA, Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd., Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., UCB SA, and Vibcare Pharma Pvt. Ltd. are some of the major market participants.

Dermatological Drugs Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

Detailed information on factors that will assist dermatological drugs market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the dermatological drugs market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the dermatological drugs market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of dermatological drugs market vendors

Dermatological Drugs Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 14.67% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 19.33 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 10.4 Performing market contribution North America at 39% Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled AbbVie, Amgen Inc., Bausch Health Companies Inc., Botanix Pharmaceutical, Bristol Myers Squibb Co., Cipla Ltd., Dr. Reddys Laboratories Ltd., F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd., Galderma SA, GlaxoSmithKline Plc, Johnson and Johnson, LEO Pharma AS, Lupin Ltd., Novartis AG, Pfizer Inc., Sanofi SA, Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd., Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., UCB SA, and Vibcare Pharma Pvt. Ltd. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table Of Contents :

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Product



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 09: Parent market



Exhibit 10: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 12: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Exhibit 13: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 14: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 16: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 17: Five forces analysis - Comparison between2021 and 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 18: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2021 and 2026

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 19: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 20: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 21: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 22: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 23: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026

5 Market Segmentation by Product

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 24: Chart on Product - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 25: Data Table on Product - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Product

Exhibit 26: Chart on Comparison by Product



Exhibit 27: Data Table on Comparison by Product

5.3 Biologics - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 28: Chart on Biologics - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 29: Data Table on Biologics - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 30: Chart on Biologics - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Biologics - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Small molecules - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 32: Chart on Small molecules - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Small molecules - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 34: Chart on Small molecules - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Small molecules - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Market opportunity by Product

Exhibit 36: Market opportunity by Product ($ million)

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 37: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 38: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 40: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Geographic comparison

7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 42: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 43: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 44: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 45: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 46: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 47: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 48: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 49: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.5 Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 50: Chart on Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 51: Data Table on Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 52: Chart on Asia - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 53: Data Table on Asia - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.6 Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 54: Chart on Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 55: Data Table on Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 56: Chart on Rest of World (ROW) - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 57: Data Table on Rest of World (ROW) - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.7 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 58: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 59: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 60: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 61: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.8 Finland - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 62: Chart on Finland - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 63: Data Table on Finland - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 64: Chart on Finland - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 65: Data Table on Finland - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 66: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 67: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 68: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 69: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.10 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 70: Chart on Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 71: Data Table on Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 72: Chart on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 73: Data Table on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.11 India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 74: Chart on India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 75: Data Table on India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 76: Chart on India - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 77: Data Table on India - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.12 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 78: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 79: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 80: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

9.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 81: Overview on factors of disruption

9.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 82: Impact of key risks on business

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 83: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 84: Matrix on vendor position and classification

10.3 AbbVie

Exhibit 85: AbbVie - Overview



Exhibit 86: AbbVie - Product / Service



Exhibit 87: AbbVie - Key offerings

10.4 Amgen Inc.

Exhibit 88: Amgen Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 89: Amgen Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 90: Amgen Inc. - Key offerings

10.5 Bristol Myers Squibb Co.

Exhibit 91: Bristol Myers Squibb Co. - Overview



Exhibit 92: Bristol Myers Squibb Co. - Product / Service



Exhibit 93: Bristol Myers Squibb Co. - Key offerings

10.6 Galderma SA

Exhibit 94: Galderma SA - Overview



Exhibit 95: Galderma SA - Product / Service



Exhibit 96: Galderma SA - Key news



Exhibit 97: Galderma SA - Key offerings

10.7 Johnson and Johnson

Exhibit 98: Johnson and Johnson - Overview



Exhibit 99: Johnson and Johnson - Business segments



Exhibit 100: Johnson and Johnson - Key news



Exhibit 101: Johnson and Johnson - Key offerings



Exhibit 102: Johnson and Johnson - Segment focus

10.8 LEO Pharma AS

Exhibit 103: LEO Pharma AS - Overview



Exhibit 104: LEO Pharma AS - Business segments



Exhibit 105: LEO Pharma AS - Key offerings



Exhibit 106: LEO Pharma AS - Segment focus

10.9 Novartis AG

Exhibit 107: Novartis AG - Overview



Exhibit 108: Novartis AG - Business segments



Exhibit 109: Novartis AG - Key offerings



Exhibit 110: Novartis AG - Segment focus

10.10 Pfizer Inc.

Exhibit 111: Pfizer Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 112: Pfizer Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 113: Pfizer Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 114: Pfizer Inc. - Key offerings

10.11 Sanofi SA

Exhibit 115: Sanofi SA - Overview



Exhibit 116: Sanofi SA - Business segments



Exhibit 117: Sanofi SA - Key news



Exhibit 118: Sanofi SA - Key offerings



Exhibit 119: Sanofi SA - Segment focus

10.12 UCB SA

Exhibit 120: UCB SA - Overview



Exhibit 121: UCB SA - Product / Service



Exhibit 122: UCB SA - Key offerings

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 123: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 124: Exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 125: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 126: Research methodology



Exhibit 127: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 128: Information sources

11.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 129: List of abbreviations

