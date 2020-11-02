Dermatology Associates, LLP Joins Epiphany Dermatology

AUSTIN, Texas, Nov. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Epiphany Dermatology, a leading dermatology company committed to improving access to exceptional dermatologic care, announced today it has expanded its presence in Coralville, Iowa through its partnership with Dermatology Associates, LLP. The practice has a long-established reputation of providing high quality dermatology services to patients in the greater Cedar Rapids-Iowa City area with its two physicians, Dr. Thomas Boysen and Dr. David Boysen.

Drs. Thomas and David Boysen are board-certified dermatologists who each earned a medical degree at the University of Iowa College of Medicine and completed a dermatology residency at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics.

Dr. Thomas Boysen commented, "My staff and I are excited to join Epiphany. Epiphany is committed to the Iowa City market as they have invested significant resources into supporting other practices in Iowa and other underserved regions so that patients can have access to affordable and specialized care for their skin. Further, Epiphany's integrity, values, and focus on maintaining high standards of patient care align directly with our view of how to operate a practice and take care of people."

Gheorghe Pusta, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Epiphany, said, "We are thrilled to welcome brothers Thomas Boysen, MD and David Boysen, MD. They and their exceptional team, join Epiphany as we continue on our quest to build a special company. Through our interactions with the Boysen Brothers, we were pleased to learn they are as committed as we are to making clinical excellence accessible in Iowa. This is an exciting opportunity to expand our provider network and improve access to great dermatologic care in the greater Cedar Rapids-Iowa City market."

Through this partnership, Drs. Thomas and David Boysen and their team gain additional resources to help with operations, managed care, marketing, compliance, human resources, recruiting, IT, and many other support services.

Mr. Pusta further commented that, "Despite unprecedented COVID-related challenges in healthcare and the broader economy, we remain fully committed to investing in our growth and are well-funded to do so. Since inception, we have grown the right way, with a common-sense focus on sound operations and true integration, so that we can genuinely support our dermatologists and share the best practices that each partner brings to Epiphany. That approach has allowed us to collaboratively manage COVID-related challenges more safely and soundly. Our approach has resulted in a secure financial profile, which allows us to weather the economic storm so that we are there for our patients and partners well into the future."

About Epiphany Dermatology

Epiphany Dermatology is a rapidly expanding dermatology company, driven by a passion to improve access to high quality dermatologic care in a values-based manner. Through its partnership with leading dermatologists across 54 locations in Arizona, Colorado, Iowa, Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri, Montana, New Mexico, Oklahoma, and Texas, Epiphany provides general dermatology, skin cancer care, Mohs surgery, cosmetic services, and additional dermatologic services. Epiphany raises the standard of dermatology care by making clinical excellence accessible to all patients, promptly and in a warm and inviting environment. Epiphany Dermatology is headquartered in Austin, Texas. For more details, please visit www.epiphanydermatology.com or call (512) 628-0465.

