Dermatology Association of Radiation Therapy Publishes New Clinical Guidelines for the Treatment of Nonmelanoma Skin Cancer

CHICAGO, July 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Dermatology Association of Radiation Therapy (DART), a national non-profit medical society working to heighten awareness of radiation therapy in the dermatological setting through advocacy, education, and research, today announced the publication of new clinical guidelines for the treatment of nonmelanoma skin cancer. The guidelines were created collaboratively by members of the association's education and research committees to assist dermatologists, radiation oncologists, and radiation therapists in the appropriate use of noninvasive, radiation-based treatments for basal cell carcinoma (BCC) and squamous cell carcinoma (SCC).

The guidelines focus on appropriate use criteria for both the treatment of BCC and SCC using image-guided superficial radiation therapy (IGSRT), which combines high-resolution dermal ultrasound imaging with superficial radiation therapy. The guidelines offer detailed and distinct criteria for each of the two cancer types, including diagnosis, staging, and use of IGSRT, contraindications, rationale and protocol, follow up, and more. The guidelines emphasize that the need for a multidisciplinary team (MDT) is not only essential but central to the treatment protocol.

To optimize patient outcomes, the guidelines affirm that IGSRT should be delivered in the dermatology setting by a board-certified dermatologist with an MDT, and the MDT must include a board-certified radiation therapist (RTT) for treatment delivery of IGSRT under the supervision of the prescribing dermatologist. The MDT must also include access to a board-certified radiation oncologist and medical physicist as well as organized weekly national Grand Rounds to assist dermatologists with complex scenarios. These may include dose decay calculations, inverse square calculations, and review of beam parameters and field placement to determine whether the anatomic location of the current cancer overlaps with previously radiated fields.

"We're absolutely committed to ensuring that all appropriate patients with nonmelanoma skin cancer have access to safe and effective, noninvasive, radiation-based treatments in the outpatient dermatology setting, and that those undergoing treatment receive quality care in accordance with the latest evidence-based research and best practice standards of care," said DART President and Chairman Jacob Scott, MD, DPhil, DABR. "When delivered in accordance with these evidence-based guidelines, IGSRT is shown to be safe and up to 99 percent effective at eradicating these cancers."

In developing the guidelines, DART and its panel of experts critically appraised and interpreted recent and relevant clinical evidence to provide recommendations that may inform patient care. The guidelines stress that healthcare providers should exercise their own clinical judgment and discretion when providing patient care, noting that the guidelines should not be used as a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment.

DART is the only medical society focused on the use of radiation therapy and other nonsurgical options for the treatment of skin cancer and dermatologic conditions. DART and its members are committed to analyzing and educating on therapies that are most beneficial to patients. DART has four core objectives: (1) Provide a forum for radiation therapy practitioners and other interested persons to consider, discuss and share current knowledge and information in the field of dermatologic radiation therapy and related topics; (2) Sponsor meetings, forums, seminars, and educational programs on radiation in the dermatology setting and related topics; (3) Develop and share information and materials on the use of radiation therapy in the dermatologic setting; and (4) Promote the practice of dermatologic radiation therapy and the common business interests of those engaged in such practices. DART is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois. Membership information and additional details can be found at dermassociationrt.org.

