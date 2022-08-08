Dermatology Billing Associates Welcomes Its Newest Client, Dermatology and Laser Center of Charleston

This Thriving Dermatology Practice Specializes in Medical, Research and Cosmetic Services, and Had Been Looking to Outsource Billing for Quite Some Time.

CASSELBERRY, Fla., Aug. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Inga Ellzey Billing Companies' Dermatology Billing Associates, the top-rated company providing outsourced billing services to dermatology practices nationwide, is pleased to welcome its newest client, Dermatology and Laser Center of Charleston.

The thriving Charleston, South Carolina, dermatology practice specializes in medical, research and cosmetic services, and had been looking to outsource its medical billing for quite some time. Its affiliation with Dermatology Billing Associates officially commenced on August 1, 2022.

"As the insurance industry continues to morph into a new ball game, the billing changes continue to be challenging and the struggle to keep up with educational resources became very taxing," said Medical Director Dr. Todd Schlesinger. "Our staff was very excited to meet the team at Dermatology Billing Associates and are thrilled to be able to rely on their wisdom, judgment, and expertise in dermatology. After reviewing many companies, our confidence level is solid that we made the right choice with Rob and his team."

"We are excited at the opportunity to assist Dermatology and Laser Center of Charleston with their billing and collections," says Rob Manjura, CEO. "Our billing service has worked with dermatology practices in the state of South Carolina for over two decades with great results. Our existing familiarity with the carriers will enable us to smoothly identify and resolve claim denials at industry leading rates."

About Inga Ellzey and Dermatology Billing Associates

With offices in California and Florida, the Inga Ellzey team is comprised of 145 American-based employees, with an average employment tenure of 7.5 years. Serving over 475 providers in 101 practices across 37 states, Dermatology Billing Associates is always there, wherever and whenever their clients require assistance.

With over 40 years of extensive experience in dermatology, Inga is the nation's foremost expert on dermatology coding, documentation, reimbursement, and billing. She holds a Master's Degree in Public Administration, a Bachelor's Degree in Medical Record Administration, and is a Registered Health Information Administrator.

Inga has spent the last 30 years as an educator, including teaching as an adjunct professor at the University of Central Florida. She served as a contracted speaker with Glaxo-Wellcome-SmithKline's dermatology division for ten years, addressing over 300 dermatology societies nationally. More than 14,000 providers and their staff attended these sessions.

