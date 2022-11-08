Dermatology Devices Market Demand and Share Will Reach to USD 15.67 Billion By 2030, at Annual 12.3% CAGR Growth: Polaris Market Research

NEW YORK, Nov. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Polaris Market Research recently published [115+ Pages] research report on "Dermatology Devices Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report, By Product; By Application; By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East & Africa); Segment Forecast, 2022 - 2030" in its research database.

According to the research report, the global dermatology devices market shares and demand was valued at USD 5.71 billion in 2021 and is expected to reach around USD 15.67 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 12.3% during the forecast period.

How Big is Dermatology Devices Market Share & What is Expected Market Demand?

Overview

Dermatology devices are equipment that are installed in hospitals and dermatology clinics to help providers in diagnosing and treating skin disorders. These devices are utilized by surgeons and dermatologists such as hospitals, dermatology clinics, physician offices, and university research organizations. They can be used to diagnose and treat skin-related diseases, Mohs micrographic surgery, cryosurgery, topical chemotherapy, skin biopsy, photodynamic therapy, and electrodessication & curettage.

Some of the most common skin problems include acne, rosacea, ichthyosis, psoriasis, eczema, vitiligo, hives, and seborrheic dermatitis. Symptoms and severity can vary from person to person. Dermatology devices market size is increasing due to the frequent occurrence and treatment of various skin diseases. Also, increasing applications of these devices for hair removal, cosmetic surgery, and stretch mark reduction contribute to the market growth.

Some of the Top Market Players Are:

Aerolase

Alma Lasers Ltd

Beijing Toplaser Technology Co. Ltd

Bovie

Bruker Corporation

Candela Corporation

Canfield Scientific

Carl Zeiss

Cutera Inc.

Cynosure Inc.

Dermlite

Fotofinder Systems Gmbh

Genesis Biosystems Inc.

Heine Optotechnik GmbH &Co. KG

Leica Microsystems

Lumenis Ltd.

Michelson Diagnostics Ltd.

Olympus Corporation

Photomedex Inc.

Solta Medical

Syneron Medical Ltd.

Growth Driving Factors

Increasing adoption of aesthetic procedures flourishes the market growth

Factors such as growing prevalence of skin conditions and rising awareness for aesthetic procedures are driving the growth of the market. The development of healthcare infrastructure in developing regions is anticipated to create lucrative opportunities in the market. Technological developments in dermatology devices are fueling the adoption of these devices. Other dermatology devices market trends include rising concerns regarding scarring wrinkles, lightening skin tone, and removal of dark spots among the geriatric population.

Moreover, growing disposable income is also one of the factors boosting the industry growth. A surge in requirement for an in-house skin consultation and customized skincare recommendations is further expected to positively influence the dermatology devices industry development. In addition, high occurrences of melanoma and non-melanoma skin cancer have led to increased adoption of dermatology devices which is propelling the dermatology devices market demand.

Recent Developments

In August 2021 , STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc. acquired the U.S. dermatology business of Ra Medical. This acquisition provided STRATA an opportunity to immediately market its full business solution to Ra Medical's existing customer base of 400 dermatology practices.

, STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc. acquired the U.S. dermatology business of Ra Medical. This acquisition provided STRATA an opportunity to immediately market its full business solution to Ra Medical's existing customer base of 400 dermatology practices. In March 2022 , the vascular birthmarks foundation collaborated with candela, Dr. Giacomo Colletti , and laserplast to provide free laser treatments in Milan to 30 pre-qualified patients from 13 different countries.

Segmental Analysis

Diagnostic devices product led the largest revenue share in 2021

Based on product, the diagnostic devices segment held the biggest dermatology devices market share in 2021. This growth can be attributed to the growing occurrences of skin diseases and the adoption of new technologies. Under this segment, the imaging devices sub-segment is anticipated to account for the highest market share during the forecast period due to increasing cases of melanocytic lesions. Further, treatment devices are the second biggest segment and are anticipated to develop throughout the foreseen period owing to the growing concerns for skin pigmentation, deep wrinkles, and skin scars.

Diagnostic devices application is predicted to dominate the market

By application dermatology devices market segmentations, diagnostic devices will generate faster growth due to the rising cases of skin cancer across developing and developed nations. Also, the market is booming because of exposure to harmful UV and hazardous radiation. Increasing development of many mobile applications to detect skin cancer at early stages by imaging techniques is expected to boost the segment growth during the study period. Further, the treatment devices are estimated to grow significantly throughout the anticipated period.

Dermatology Devices Market: Report Scope

Report Attribute Details Revenue forecast in 2030 USD 15.67 Billion Market size value in 2022 USD 6.18 Billion Expected CAGR Growth 12.3% from 2022 - 2030 Base Year 2021 Forecast Year 2022 - 2030 Top Market Players Aerolase, Alma Lasers, Ltd, Beijing Toplaser Technology Co., Ltd, Bovie, Bruker Corporation, Candela Corporation, Canfield Scientific, Carl Zeiss, Cutera, Inc., Cynosure Inc., Dermlite, Fotofinder Systems Gmbh, Genesis Biosystems, Inc., Heine Optotechnik GmbH &Co. KG, Leica Microsystems, Lumenis, Ltd., Michelson Diagnostics Ltd., Olympus Corporation, Photomedex, Inc., Solta Medical, Syneron Medical Ltd. Segments Covered By Product, By Application, By Region Customization Options Customized purchase options are available to meet any research needs. Explore customized purchase options

Geographic Overview

North America is expected to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period

Based on geography, dermatology devices market in North America dominates the industry and is estimated to record faster growth during the forecast period. The factors contributing to this growth include the increasing rates of skin disorders, awareness of cosmetic operations, availability of novel technologies, and rising healthcare expenditure. Also, a surge in investments by major players in R&D to develop treatments for skin cancer across the countries is anticipated to augment the industry demand in the upcoming period.

Moreover, the Asia Pacific is projected to be the second largest region for the market owing to the expanding prevalence of skin cancer in developing countries. Additional factors expected to support the dermatology devices industry expansion in the region includes growing beauty consciousness and availability of low-cost treatments.

Browse the Detail Report "Dermatology Devices Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report, By Product; By Application; By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East & Africa); Segment Forecast, 2022 - 2030" with in-depth TOC: https://www.polarismarketresearch.com/industry-analysis/dermatology-devices-market

For Additional Information OR Media Enquiry, Please Mail At: [email protected]

Polaris Market Research has segmented the dermatology devices market report based on product, application, and region:

By Product Outlook

Diagnostics Devices

Dermatoscopes



Microscopes



Imaging Devices

Treatment Devices

Light Therapy Devices



Lasers



Electrosurgical Equipment



Liposuction Devices



Microdermabrasion Devices



Cryotherapy Devices

By Application Outlook

Diagnostics Devices

Skin Cancer Diagnosis



Others

Treatment Devices

Hair Removal



Skin Rejuvenation



Acne, Psoriasis and Tattoo Removal



Wrinkle Removal and Skin Resurfacing



Body Contouring and Fat Removal



Vascular and Pigmented Lesion Removal



Warts, Skin Tags and Weight Management

By Region Outlook

North America (U.S., Canada )

(U.S., ) Europe ( France , Germany , UK, Italy , Netherlands , Spain , Russia )

( , , UK, , , , ) Asia Pacific ( Japan , China , India , Malaysia , Indonesia , South Korea )

( , , , , , ) Latin America ( Brazil , Mexico , Argentina )

( , , ) Middle East & Africa ( Saudi Arabia , UAE, Israel , South Africa )

SOURCE Polaris Market Research