Dermatology Devices Market Size Worth $25.7 Billion by 2025: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, May 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The global dermatology devices market size is expected to reach a value of USD 25.7 billion by 2025 at a 13.5% CAGR during the forecast period, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. Dermatology devices are expected to grow at a faster rate due to rising concerns among people regarding esthetics. This has led to growing awareness about various types of esthetic procedures used for treating hair- and skin-related disorders. Since women are larger consumers of skin and haircare treatments, they are considered as key revenue generators for the market.

Key suggestions from the report:

By product, treatment devices dominated the market in 2017 due to rise in awareness among people regarding esthetics, which has led to rise in adoption of both surgical and non-surgical cosmetic procedures

On the basis of treatment device type, laser devices held a lucrative market share in 2017owing to its wide application in a variety of disease and cosmetic treatments

Based on diagnostic device application, skin cancer diagnosis has emerged asakey revenue generator owing to high diseaseprevalence, particularlymelanoma

By treatment device application, skin rejuvenation is expected to gain lucrative growth over the forecast period due to a large aging population base opting for these procedures

On the basis of end use, hospitals held a significant share in 2017. This can be attributed to rise in adoption of advanced infrastructure and enhanced services in these settings

North America dominated the global market in 2017 owing to growing awareness regarding esthetic appeal, higher disposable income, and greater availability of advanced treatment and surgical procedures

Some of the key players in the market are Alma Lasers GmbH; Cynosure, Inc.; Solta Medical, Inc.; Cutera, Inc.; Syneron Medical Ltd.; Canfield Scientific, Inc.; 3Gen; Aesthetic Group; Ambicare Health; and Image Derm, Inc.

Read 129 page research report with TOC on "Dermatology Devices Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By End Use (Clinics, Hospitals), By Product & Application (Diagnostic, Treatment), By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2018 - 2025" at: https://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/dermatology-devices-market

Incidence of skin disorders is continuously rising among people owing to irregular lifestyle and food habits. Psoriasis, acne, eczema, and skin lesions are some of the most common skin ailments. Melanoma is a life-threatening skin cancer, which often results due to these disorders. Dermatology diagnostic devices help in early diagnosis of such deadly cancerous diseases.

Obesity has emerged as a major cause for concern among both men and women. With fat removal procedures gaining much demand, liposuction is considered as an effective treatment option. Rise in disposable income is a key factor aiding demand for such procedures, further driving market demand. In addition, there have been several technological advancements in laser treatments and devices, making the market highly lucrative.

Grand View Research has segmented the global dermatology devices market on the basis of product, end use, and region:

Dermatology Devices Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025)

Diagnostic



Treatment



Dermatology Diagnostic Devices Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025)

Dermatoscopes



Microscopes



Other Imaging Devices



Biopsy Devices



Dermatology Diagnostic Devices Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025)

Skin Cancer Diagnosis



Others



Dermatology Treatment Devices Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025)

Light Therapy Devices



Lasers



Electrosurgical Equipment



Liposuction Devices



Microdermabrasion Devices



Cryotherapy Devices



Dermatology Treatment Devices Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025)

Hair Remova



Skin Rejuvenation



Acne, Psoriasis, and Tattoo Removal



Wrinkle Removal and Skin Resurfacing



Body Contouring and Fat Removal



Cellulite Reduction



Vascular and Pigmented Lesion Removal



Others



Dermatology Devices End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025)

Hospitals



Clinics



Others



Dermatology Devices Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025)

North America



U.S.





Canada





Europe



Germany





U.K.





Asia Pacific



China





India





Japan





Latin America



Brazil





Mexico





MEA





South Africa

