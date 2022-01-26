Dermatology Devices Market Size Worth $34.3 Billion By 2030: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global dermatology devices market size is expected to reach USD 34.3 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 11.9% over the forecast period, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. Dermatology devices are expected to have a high demand due to rising beauty consciousness, increasing cases of skin diseases, and the growing influence of social media.

Key Insights & Findings from the report:

Treatment devices dominated the market in 2021 due to a rise in awareness regarding various aesthetic procedures & products, which led to increased adoption of both surgical and non-surgical cosmetic procedures

Laser devices held a significant market share in 2021 due to their extensive usage in a variety of diseases and cosmetic treatments

Skin cancer diagnosis held a substantial market share in 2021 on account of the high prevalence of this disease, particularly melanoma

Skin rejuvenation is expected to have a lucrative growth over the forecast period due to the growing number of geriatric people opting for such treatment procedures

The hospitals segment held the largest revenue share in 2021 owing to the advanced infrastructure and enhanced services offered in these settings

North America was the dominant regional market in 2021 due to the increased beauty consciousness and awareness regarding aesthetic procedures

Read 129 page market research report, "Dermatology Devices Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By End Use (Clinics, Hospitals), By Product (Diagnostic Devices, Treatment Devices), By Application, By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2022 - 2030", published by Grand View Research.

The incidence of skin disorders, such as psoriasis, acne, eczema, and skin lesions, is continuously rising across the globe owing to irregular lifestyles and food habits. Melanoma is the deadliest form of skin cancer arising due to overexposure to the sun. Dermatology diagnostic devices help in the early diagnosis of melanoma.

The high prevalence of this skin condition is anticipated to contribute to market growth. For instance, in 2019, nearly 7,800 Canadians were estimated to be diagnosed with melanoma and nearly 1,300 Canadians were estimated to die due to melanoma. Obesity has become one of the major health concerns as well, for both the male and female populations. Hence, fat removal procedures are being highly adopted. Liposuction is considered an effective obesity treatment. A rise in disposable income levels is also another factor driving the product demand. In addition, technological advancements in laser treatments are increasing the application scope of these devices, thus boosting the demand by physicians and patients alike.

Market Segmentation:

Grand View Research has segmented the global dermatology devices market on the basis of product, application, end-use, and region:

Dermatology Devices Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2030)

Diagnostic Devices



Dermatoscopes





Microscopes





Other Imaging Devices





Biopsy Devices



Treatment Devices



Light Therapy Devices





Lasers





Electrosurgical Equipment





Liposuction Devices





Microdermabrasion Devices





Cryotherapy Devices

Dermatology Devices Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2030)

Diagnostic Devices



Skin Cancer Diagnosis





Other



Treatment Devices



Hair Removal





Skin Rejuvenation





Acne, Psoriasis, and Tattoo Removal





Wrinkle Removal and Skin Resurfacing





Body Contouring and Fat Removal





Cellulite Reduction





Vascular and Pigmented Lesion Removal





Others

Dermatology Devices End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2030)

Hospitals



Clinics



Others

Dermatology Devices Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2030)

North America



U.S.





Canada



Europe



Germany





U.K.





France





Italy





Spain





Switzerland





The Netherlands





Belgium



Asia Pacific



China





Japan





India





Australia





South Korea





Thailand





Malaysia





Singapore





Indonesia





Philippines



Latin America



Brazil





Mexico





Argentina





Colombia





Chile



MEA



South Africa





Saudi Arabia





UAE





Israel





Turkey

List of Key Players of Dermatology Devices Market

Alma Lasers GmbH

Cynosure, Inc.

Solta Medical, Inc.

Cutera, Inc.

Syneron Medical Ltd.

Canfield Scientific, Inc.

3Gen

Aesthetic Group

Ambicare Health

Image Derm, Inc.

