Dermatology devices market to grow by USD 124.69 billion from 2022 to 2027 | Telemedicine and remote monitoring is the primary trend in the market - Technavio

The market is segmented by End-user (Hospitals and Clinics), Product (Treatment devices and Diagnosis devices), and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, and Rest of World (ROW))

The hospitals segment is estimated to witness significant growth during the forecast period. Hospitals have the financial resources and infrastructure to keep up with technological developments. Some well-known medical facilities that use dermatological devices to provide comprehensive patient care include the Mayo Clinic, Cleveland Clinic, Massachusetts General Hospital, and Johns Hopkins Hospital. Factors such as increased R&D activities, development of healthcare infrastructure, and adoption of innovative dermatological diagnostic devices are expected to drive the growth of the market demand during the forecast period.

North America is estimated as the largest region in the market during the forecast period. One of the main reasons for the growth of the market in North America is the growing geriatric population and high prevalence of chronic and infectious skin diseases and increasing the demand for medical devices raised the demand for diagnostic products and services in this region. In addition, the growing popularity of diagnostic dermatological tests among the geriatric population has increased sales of dermatological devices in the US. Therefore, these factors are expected to drive the growth of the market in the region during the forecast period.

Dermatology Devices Market - Market Dynamics

One of the key factors driving the dermatology devices market growth is the increasing prevalence of skin disorders. The increasing prevalence of skin diseases such as skin cancer, acne, psoriasis, and eczema, which require effective diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring, contribute significantly to the development of the dermatological devices market. The dermatological device is a key element to enable accurate diagnosis, personalized treatment, and monitoring of disease progression. As a result, the demand for dermatological devices is increasing the incidence of various skin problems, and consumers and healthcare professionals alike are looking for effective and advanced treatments. Thus, these factors are expected to fuel the growth of the market during the forecast period.

A key factor shaping the dermatology devices market growth is telemedicine and remote monitoring. One of the key benefits of the rising integration of devices with telemedicine platforms includes improved access to dermatological care by enabling remote diagnosis, consultation, and monitoring of dermatological diseases. As a result, dermatologists can remotely consult with patients through the telemedicine platform, making it more convenient and minimizing the need for face-to-face consultations. Using a number of dermatological tools including dermatoscopy, imaging systems, and webcams, dermatologists can remotely examine and diagnose skin problems using these platforms. Thus, these applications are expected to fuel the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Stringent regulatory requirements for approvals for dermatology devices are the challenges that affect market growth. One of the significant challenges facing dermatologists is gaining regulatory approval for dermatological devices due to the stringent standards set by regulatory agencies. Some important parts of approval include clinical trials, extensive literature, and safety assessments. As a result, new product innovations of dermatological devices are hampered by regulatory clearance delays. Therefore, these factors are expected to impede the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Dermatology Devices Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 8.42% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 124,693.13 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 8.0 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, and Rest of World (ROW) Performing market contribution Europe at 35% Key countries US, China, Japan, UK, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading Companies, Market Positioning of Companies, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled AbbVie Inc., Aerolase Corp., Aesthetic Group, Alma Lasers Ltd., Bausch Health Co. Inc., Bruker Corp., Candela Corp., Canfield Scientific Inc., Carl Zeiss Stiftung, Cutera Inc., Cynosure LLC, DermLite LLC, FotoFinder Systems GmbH, HEINE Optotechnik GmbH and Co. KG, Image Derm Inc., Lumenis Be Ltd, Merz Pharma GmbH and Co KGaA, Michelson Diagnostics Inc., Photomedex Inc., and Sihuan Pharmaceutical Holdings Group Ltd. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

