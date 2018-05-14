Dermatology Diagnostic Devices and Therapeutics Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2017 - 2024

NEW YORK, May 14, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Dermatology Diagnostic Devices and Therapeutics Market: Scope and Methodology
This report on the global dermatology diagnostic devices and therapeutics market analyzes the current and future prospects of the market. The report comprises an elaborate executive summary, including a market snapshot that provides overall information of various segments and sub-segments.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p03999368
The research is a combination of primary and secondary research.Primary research formed the bulk of our research efforts along with information collected from telephonic interviews and interactions via e-mails.
Secondary research involved study of company websites, annual reports, press releases, stock analysis presentations, and various international and national databases.The report provides market size in terms of US$ Mn for each segment and sub-segment for the period from 2014 to 2024, considering the macro and micro environmental factors.
Growth rates for each segment within the global dermatology diagnostic devices and therapeutics market have been determined after a thorough analysis of past trends, demographics, future trends, technological developments, and regulatory requirements.
A detailed qualitative analysis of factors responsible for driving and restraining market growth and future opportunities has been provided in the market overview section. This section of the report also includes market attractiveness analysis that provides a thorough analysis of the overall competitive scenario in the global dermatology diagnostic devices and therapeutics market.
Market revenue in terms of US$ Mn for the period between 2014 and 2024 along with the compound annual growth rate (CAGR %) from 2017 to 2024 are provided for all the segments, considering 2016 as the base year.Market size estimations involved in-depth study of product features of different types of diagnostic devices and therapeutics.
Additionally, market related factors such as increasing preference for technologically advanced services, product innovation, and increasing prevalence of acute skin conditions, chronic skin conditions, skin infections and other dermatology diseases in various geographies and historical year-on-year growth have been taken into consideration while estimating the market size.
Dermatology Diagnostic Devices and Therapeutics Market: Segmentation
Based on product type, the global dermatology diagnostic devices market has been segmented dermatoscopes, microscopes & trichoscopes, and imaging equipment. These segments are further categorized into sub-segments such as contact oil immersion devices, cross-polarized devices and hybrid devices in dermatoscope segment; multispectral confocal microscope, reflectance confocal microscope, Raman spectroscope, and others in dermatology microscopes and trichoscopes segment; and imaging equipment are sub-segmented into x-ray, magnetic resonance imaging, ultrasound, optical coherence tomography, and others.
Based on the drug class, global dermatology therapeutics market is sub-segmented into antibacterial agents, antifungal agents, antiviral agents, corticosteroids, retinoids, immunosuppressant, and biologics.
Geographically, the global dermatology diagnostic devices and therapeutics market has been segmented into six regions: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East & North Africa, and Rest of the World.In addition, the regions have been further segmented by major countries from each region.
These include the U.S., Canada, the U.K., Germany, China, Japan, India, Australia, Brazil, Egypt, Kuwait, Saudi Arabia, and UAE.
Dermatology Diagnostic Devices and Therapeutics Market: Vendor Analysis
The report also profiles major players in the dermatology diagnostic devices and therapeutics market based on various attributes such as company overview, financial overview, SWOT analysis, key business strategies, product portfolio, and recent developments. Key companies profiled in the report include Agfa-Gevaert N.V., Astellas Pharma, Inc., Cutera, Inc., Dino-Lite Europe/IDCP B.V., Galderma S.A., Genentech, a Roche Company, GlaxoSmithKline plc., LEO Pharma A/S, Michelson Diagnostics Ltd., Novartis International AG, Valeant Pharmaceuticals International, Inc., Canfield Scientific, Inc.
Global Dermatology Diagnostic Devices Market, by Product Type
Dermatoscopes
Contact Oil Immersion Dermatoscope
Cross-Polarized Dermatoscopes
Hybrid Dermatoscope
Microscopes and Trichoscopes
Multispectral Photoacaustic Microscopy (PAM)
Reflectance Confocal Microscopy (RCM)
Raman Spectroscopy
Others
Imaging Equipment
X-ray
Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI)
Ultrasound
Optical Coherence Tomography (OCT)
Others
Global Dermatology Therapeutics Market, by Drug Class
Antibacterial Agents
Antifungal Agents
Antiviral Agents
Corticosteroids
Retinoids
Immunosuppressants
Biologics
Global Dermatology Diagnostic Devices and Therapeutics Market, by Geography
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
U.K.
Germany
Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific
China
Japan
India
Australia
Rest of Asia Pacific
Latin America
Brazil
Rest of Latin America
Middle East & North Africa
Egypt
Kuwait
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & North Africa
Rest of the World (RoW)
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p03999368
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
Contact Clare: clare@reportlinker.com
US: (339)-368-6001
Intl: +1 339-368-6001
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/dermatology-diagnostic-devices-and-therapeutics-market---global-industry-analysis-size-share-growth-trends-and-forecast-2017---2024-300647684.html
SOURCE Reportlinker
Share this article