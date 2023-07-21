Dermatology Diagnostic Devices Market to grow at a CAGR of 10.12% from 2022 to 2027|Increasing demand for advanced dermatology diagnostic services to drive the market growth -Technavio

NEW YORK, July 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The dermatology diagnostic devices market size to grow by USD 9,108.83 million at a CAGR of 10.12% from 2022 to 2027, according to the latest research report from Technavio. Discover Health Care Equipment industry potential and make informed business decisions based on qualitative and quantitative evidence highlighted in Technavio reports. View Sample Report!

The dermatology diagnostic devices market covers the following areas:

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Dermatology Diagnostic Devices Market

Vendor Landscape

The dermatology diagnostic devices market is fragmented, and the vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market.

Vendor Offering

Agfa Gevaert NV - The company offers a dermatology diagnostic device called Skintell which is a noninvasive imaging technology for visualizing skin morphology.

Key Market Segmentation

The market is segmented by end-user (hospitals, clinics, and diagnostic labs), type (imaging devices, microscopes, immunoassays, molecular diagnostics, and others), and geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and the Rest of the World (ROW)).

The market share growth by the hospitals segment will be significant during the forecast period. This is due to the various benefits that dermatology diagnostic equipment products offer to hospitals and clinics at different levels and roles. The growth in the segment is also due to the increase in skin diseases and the presence of skilled professionals. Furthermore, the availability of skilled professionals helps to diagnose health conditions accurately through medical tests. Hence, these factors are expected to drive segment growth during the forecast period.

Regional Market Outlook

North America is estimated to contribute 35% to the growth of the global market during the forecast period. This growth is due to the growing geriatric population and high prevalence of chronic and infectious skin diseases, which is increasing the demand for diagnostic products and services in the region. Furthermore, many companies in the region are investing heavily in R&D to find a better way to treat dermatological-related diseases. Hence, high investments and increasing demand are expected to drive market growth in the region during the forecast period.

Companies Mentioned

Abbott Laboratories

Agfa Gevaert NV

AnMo Electronics Corp.

Bayer AG

Bomtech Electronics Co. Ltd.

Bruker Corp.

Caliber Imaging and Diagnostics Inc.

Canfield Scientific Inc.

Danaher Corp.

F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd.

Firefly Global

FotoFinder Systems GmbH

General Electric Co.

HEINE Optotechnik GmbH and Co. KG

Hill Rom Holdings Inc.

Keyence Corp.

KIRCHNER and WILHELM plus GmbH Co. KG

Michelson Diagnostics Inc.

Microcurrent Technology Inc.

Strata Skin Sciences Inc.

Dermatology Diagnostic Devices Market – Market Dynamics

Key Drivers

Increasing demand for advanced dermatology diagnostic services is the key factor driving the market growth. Dermoscopy has simplified the method of diagnosing skin diseases and made it simpler for physicians to use, particularly those with less experience. Technological advancement in the field of dermatological symptomatic devices focuses on working on the precision and sensitivity of detection mechanisms. Many companies are entering the market due to the increasing demand for the devices. Hence, these factors are expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.

Major Trends

The emergence of 3D imaging technology is the major trend in the market. In telemedicine, particularly in rural areas of developing nations, 3D imaging has become very important. The field of dermatology has transformed as a result of the application of AI to imaging technologies, and the diagnosis of melanoma and other skin malignancies has improved. Additionally, 3D imaging can be used to track changes in lesion volume, height, or width, which is helpful for measuring the impact of treatment on clinical lesions like scars or acne lesions. Hence, these advanced solutions are expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.

Significant Challenges

High equipment and maintenance costs are significant challenges restricting market growth. These high equipment and maintenance costs are due to the testing equipment and reagents needed. Additionally, the cost of data processing is considered, because diagnostic techniques heavily rely on interpretation. Doctor visits, hospital stays, prescription drugs, over-the-counter items, and indirect expenditures resulting from lost productivity are all included in the cost of treating skin illnesses. The cost of diagnostic tools has also gone up as a result of technological improvement. Hence, these factors are expected to restrict market growth during the forecast period.

Dermatology Diagnostic Devices Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 10.12% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 9108.83 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023(%) 9.45 Regional analysis North America, Europe, Asia, and the Rest of the World (ROW) Performing market contribution North America at 35% Key countries US, UK, Germany, China, and Japan Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Abbott Laboratories, Agfa Gevaert NV, AnMo Electronics Corp., Bayer AG, Bomtech Electronics Co. Ltd., Bruker Corp., Caliber Imaging and Diagnostics Inc., Canfield Scientific Inc., Danaher Corp., F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd., Firefly Global, FotoFinder Systems GmbH, General Electric Co., HEINE Optotechnik GmbH and Co. KG, Hill Rom Holdings Inc., Keyence Corp., KIRCHNER and WILHELM plus GmbH Co. KG, Michelson Diagnostics Inc., Microcurrent Technology Inc., and Strata Skin Sciences Inc. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

