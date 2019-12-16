Dermatology Drugs Market by Treatment, by Drug, by Therapy Area, by Prescription Mode, by Distribution Channel, by End User, by Geography - Global Market Size, Share, Development, Growth, and Demand Forecast, 2013-2023

NEW YORK, Dec. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

Dermatology Drugs Market by Treatment (Topical Corticosteroids, Retinoids, Biologics, Calcineurin Inhibitors, Antihistamines, Hormonal Therapy), by Drug (Humira, Remicade, Otezla, Stelara, Enbrel, Cosentyx, Neoral, Taltz, Cubicin, Canesten, Zyvox, Dupixent, Protopic, Valtrex, Eucrisa), by Therapy Area (Psoriasis, Atopic Dermatitis, Acne, Rosacea, Acne Scars, Skin Cancer), by Prescription Mode (Prescription-Based Drugs, OTC Drugs), by Distribution Channel (Direct, Wholesale/Retail, Online), by End User (Hospitals, Clinics, Cosmetic Centers, At-Home), by Geography (U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Spain, Japan, China, India, Brazil) - Global Market Size, Share, Development, Growth, and Demand Forecast, 2013-2023



Dermatology drugs market is expected to reach $34.5 billion by 2023, increasing personal spending, strong pipeline of dermatological drugs, and growing awareness about skin diseases are the key factors boosting the demand for dermatology drugs globally.



On the basis of treatment, the dermatology drugs market has been categorized into topical corticosteroids, retinoids, biologics, calcineurin inhibitors, antihistamines, hormonal therapy, and others. Among these, biologics is expected to be the fastest growing category, advancing at CAGR of 9.1% during the forecast period.



Based on drug, the dermatology drugs market has been mainly classified into Humira, Remicade, Otezla, Stelara, Enbrel, Cosentyx, Neoral, Taltz, Cubicin, Canesten, Zyvox, Dupixent, Protopic, Valtrex, and Eucrisa. Of these, Humira witnessed the highest demand in the market, majorly among patients suffering from psoriasis.



Major therapy areas of dermatology drugs include psoriasis, atopic dermatitis, acne, rosacea, acne scars, and skin cancer. The dermatology drugs market saw the highest revenue generated from psoriasis drugs during the historical period. The category generated revenue of $14.2 billion in the market in 2017. The report also provides the analysis of various therapy areas, on the basis of prescription mode.



On the basis of prescription mode, the market has been categorized into OTC and prescription-based drugs, of which the drugs sold through prescriptions held a significant market share in 2017.



On the basis of distribution channel, the dermatology drugs market has been categorized into direct, wholesale/retail, and online channels. Of these, the fastest growth in the market during the forecast period is expected from direct distribution channels, with 8.5% CAGR. Besides, the major end users covered under the scope of the study are hospitals, clinics, cosmetic centers, and at-home users, where hospitals generated the highest revenue, amounting to $8.2 billion, in the market in 2017. This can be attributed to the availability of improved healthcare facilities and rising patient base in hospitals globally.



During the forecast period, the dermatology drugs market is forecasted to witness the fastest growth in APAC, with 9.6% CAGR. This growth can be attributed to the increasing disposable income of people in the region, which is leading to the high adoption of skincare products, including dermatological drugs. Moreover, the increase in the number of skin cancer cases in the region is contributing to the high demand for these drugs.



Furthermore, several market players, as part of their business strategy, are exploring the untapped market in developing economies such as China and India, which, in turn, is supporting the growth of the APAC dermatology drugs market. For instance, in October 2017, Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd., an Indian pharmaceutical manufacturer, received approval from the Drug Controller General of India to launch Otezla, a new class of oral medication for psoriasis, after conducting clinical trials on psoriasis patients for 16 weeks. The approval and launch of new medications in developing countries are expected to boost the demand for dermatological drugs in APAC during the forecast period.



Companies operating in the dermatology drugs market are collaborating with other pharmaceutical firms to develop new and innovative products. For instance, in November 2018, Sanofi collaborated with Denali Therapeutics Inc. (Denali), a biopharmaceutical company, for the development of multiple molecules, DNL747 and DNL758, with the potential to treat a range of neurological and systemic inflammatory diseases. Under the agreement, Sanofi will pay $125 million to Denali to study the lead molecule DNL747 in multiple sclerosis, Alzheimer's disease, and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis and DNL758 in systemic inflammatory diseases, such as rheumatoid arthritis and psoriasis.



In July 2018, Novartis AG entered into a license agreement with Galapagos NV (Belgium) and MorphoSys AG (Germany), two biotech companies, for their compound MOR106. Under the agreement, Novartis agreed to make an upfront payment of $110.6 (EUR 95) million to Galapagos and MorphoSys to acquire the exclusive global development and marketing rights to MOR106 for atopic dermatitis and all other potential indications.



Some of the other key players in the dermatology drugs market are Celgene Corporation, Bausch Health Companies Inc., Pfizer Inc., Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Johnson & Johnson, Allergan plc, Merck & Co. Inc., Amgen Inc., AbbVie Inc., Eli Lilly and Company, Nestlé Skin Health S.A., GlaxoSmithKline plc, Mylan N.V., and LEO Pharma A/S.



