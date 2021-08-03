Dermatology Industry Veteran Ann Deren-Lewis Joins Mindera as Chief Commercial Officer

At Mindera, Deren-Lewis will lead the company's commercial launch and growth plan for its Mind.Px, the organization's flagship test to prospectively predict a patient's response to expensive biologic drugs for psoriasis and other skin conditions. Her primary initiatives will include building out the company's systems and processes to maximize efficiencies, expanding the commercialization team to position Mind.Px for rapid adoption, and pioneering educational efforts with key opinion leaders in the dermatology industry.

"Ann has the demonstrated ability and distinct set of skills to support Mindera's efforts to shape the era of digital predictive skin analytics and lead the market in Dermal Intelligence," said George Mahaffey, CEO of Mindera. "Her experience in commercializing medical and aesthetic products and services, with an emphasis on psoriasis, is a perfect fit with our needs."

"I have a passion for moving the needle on novel technologies," commented Deren-Lewis. "The Mindera platform is one of the most innovative platforms I've seen and truly holds the potential to improve patient outcomes and decrease cost of care, and I am thrilled to be a part of the company."

Deren-Lewis most recently served as Sr. Vice President of Corporate Development at Zerigo Health (formerly Clarify Medical) where she led commercial operations, including sales, marketing, medical affairs, and the clinical care team. Previously, Deren-Lewis was Founder and Principal of Two Blue Consulting working with a variety of clients in the medical and consumer goods industries. She also holds boards seats with Afecta Phramaceuticals and Yorkshire Square Brewery.

Deren-Lewis holds a Master of Business Administration degree from Duke University and a Bachelor of Science degree from the University of North Carolina-Wilmington.

About Mind.Px

Mind.Px is the flagship test of Mindera Corporation. The Mindera platform uses a dermal biomarker patch that takes only minutes to extract vast transcriptomic information. Subsequent Next-Generation Sequencing of the extracted RNA allows Mindera scientists to take a genetic and transcriptomic snapshot of the skin. This rich patient-specific data set is then analyzed by machine learning algorithms to predict the appropriate biologic drug for an individual patient prior to therapeutic selection and treatment. The ability to collect patient data at scale results in a powerful platform that unlocks cost savings for healthcare systems, particularly when applied to the prediction of response to hyper-expensive treatments. Biomarkers captured using the Mindera platform include DNA, RNA, protein, and small molecules.

About Mindera

Mindera is a private San Diego-area company developing and commercializing next-generation medical technology to enable a new era of skin analytics at the molecular level. Using a proprietary dermal biomarker patch, Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS) and Machine Learning, Mindera technology generates clinically validated data to reduce healthcare system costs and improve patient outcomes. Mindera is a CLIA and CAP certified Laboratory and has received ISO 13485:2016 certification. Find out more at www.minderadx.com .

