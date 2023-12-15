Dermatology Lasers Market to grow by USD 729.65 million from 2023-2028, North America to account for 39% of market growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, Dec. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The dermatology lasers market size is expected to grow by USD 729.65 million from 2023 to 2028. In addition, the momentum of the market will progress at a CAGR of 7.4% during the forecast period, according to Technavio Research. The market is categorized by End-user (Dermatology clinics, Hospitals, and Others), Product (Solid-state dermatology lasers, Gas dermatology lasers, and Pulsed dye dermatology lasers), and Geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW)). North America will contribute 39% to the growth of the global market during the forecast period. The region is the largest revenue contributor to the global dermatology lasers market. This can be attributed to the increasing awareness and adoption of non-invasive medical skin treatments in the region. The low cost of surgeries in the country makes Mexico a leading country in terms of aesthetic surgeries, with more than 900,00 procedures performed annually. This report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. Read a PDF Sample Report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Dermatology Lasers Market 2024-2028

Abbott Laboratories - The company offers dermatology lasers such as Paul Getz, MD, CellFX, and others.

Dermatology Lasers Market: Segmentation Analysis

The dermatology clinics segment will be significant during the forecast period. Laser hair removal, skin resurfacing, scar revision, and vascular lesion removal are carried out in these clinics. Such treatments require specialized equipment and expertise, which dedicated dermatology clinics can provide.

Dermatology Lasers Market: Driver & Trend:

Drivers

Increasing prevalence of skin conditions

Advancements in Laser technologies

Rising demand for aesthetic procedures

The prevalence of a variety of skin conditions around the world leads the market growth. Acne, Psoriasis, Eczema, and Rosacea are some of the conditions becoming increasingly prevalent, prompting the need for more sophisticated treatments such as dermatology lasers.

Increasing demand for minimally invasive cosmetic procedures is an emerging market trend.

What are the key data covered in this dermatology lasers market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the dermatology lasers market between 2023 and 2028.

Precise estimation of the dermatology lasers market size and its contribution to the market in focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the dermatology lasers market across North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW

A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of dermatology lasers market vendors.

SOURCE Technavio