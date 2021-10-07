Dermatology Times® Expands Editorial Advisory Board With Seven New Members

New and current board will foster dynamic collaboration across the brand. Tweet this

The new Editorial Advisory Board members are:

The Dermatology Times® Editorial Advisory Board brings together the vision of thought leaders across the specialty to ensure that Dermatology Times® will continue to provide comprehensive coverage of news and breakthroughs, best-practice strategies for diagnosis, management and patient care, and insights on finance and practice management in print, online, on social media, and across digital channels.

The board consists of a diverse group of experts within the field whose impact and influence have elevated the specialty. Board members provide a 360-degree viewpoint on the latest advances in the dermatology space, helping to maintain the brand's authoritative content and standards of excellence. Working with the editorial team, the board members help to identify the most vital information that physicians want and need, however they prefer to access content.

About Dermatology Times®

A multimedia platform for dermatologists, Dermatology Times® provides regulatory and clinical updates, as well as discussion on cost-effective practice management solutions. Dermatology Times® helps dermatology professionals grow their knowledge and advance their practice to improve patient care by providing them with the latest news and trends in dermatologic procedures, therapy, technology, products and drugs. Dermatology Times® is a brand of MJH Life Sciences ™, the largest privately held, independent, full-service medical media company in North America dedicated to delivering trusted health care news across multiple channels.

