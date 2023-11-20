Dermatomyositis Epidemiology Forecast Research Report 2023-2032: Focus on 7 Major Markets - United States, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, United Kingdom, and Japan

DUBLIN, Nov. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Dermatomyositis - Epidemiology Forecast - 2032" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report delivers an in-depth understanding of Dermatomyositis, historical and forecasted epidemiology, as well as the trends in the United States, EU4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain), and the United Kingdom, and Japan.



The disease epidemiology covered in the report provides historical as well as forecasted epidemiology segmented by total diagnosed prevalent cases of Dermatomyositis, age-specific diagnosed prevalent cases of Dermatomyositis, gender-specific diagnosed prevalent cases of Dermatomyositis, severity-specific diagnosed prevalent cases of Dermatomyositis, chronicity-specific diagnosed prevalent cases of Dermatomyositis, and comorbidity-specific diagnosed prevalent cases of Dermatomyositis in the 7MM covering the United States, EU4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain) and the United Kingdom, and Japan from 2019 to 2032.



Dermatomyositis Detailed Epidemiology Segmentation

In 2022, there were nearly 71,351 total diagnosed prevalent cases of Dermatomyositis in the 7MM, of which nearly 9% were juvenile and 91% were adult. These cases are expected to increase by 2032 during the study period (2019-2032).

Among the 7MM, the US accounted for approximately 54%, EU4 and the UK for nearly 29%, and Japan for 17% of the total diagnosed prevalent cases of Dermatomyositis in 2022. These cases are expected to increase by 2032.

for 17% of the total diagnosed prevalent cases of Dermatomyositis in 2022. These cases are expected to increase by 2032. In the US, the highest cases were found in the 40-59 age group, followed by the 60-79, 18-39, and 0-17 age groups, while the least cases were for the =80 age group, with nearly 14,524, 12,933, 5,203, 4,117, and 1,489 respectively in 2022. The cases are expected to increase during the study period.

In 2022, the US accounted for nearly 26,051 female and 12,215 male cases of Dermatomyositis. These cases will change during the study period (2019-2032).

As per the analysis, there were approximately 2,553 mild and 2,015 moderate to severe diagnosed prevalent cases of Dermatomyositis in the UK in 2022. These cases are subject to change and will increase by 2032.

According to the publisher's estimates, in 2022, among the total diagnosed prevalent cases of Dermatomyositis in the US, there were nearly 11,480 and 26,786 acute and chronic cases, projected to increase during the study period.

In Japan , comorbidities-specific diagnosed prevalent cases, including ILD, CVD, cancer malignancy, and others (osteoporosis, dysphagia, Raynaud's syndrome, calcinosis, etc.) accounted for nearly 2,462, 2,206, 511, and 7,269 diagnosed prevalent cases, respectively, in 2022. These cases are expected to change during the study period.

Scope of the Report

The report covers a descriptive overview of Dermatomyositis, explaining its symptoms, pathophysiology, and various diagnostic approaches.

The report provides insight into the 7MM historical and forecasted patient pool covering the United States , EU4 ( Germany , France , Italy , and Spain ) and the United Kingdom , and Japan .

, EU4 ( , , , and ) and the , and . The report assesses the disease risk and burden of Dermatomyositis.

The report helps recognize the growth opportunities in the 7MM concerning the patient population.

The report provides the segmentation of the disease epidemiology for the 7MM, the total diagnosed prevalent cases of Dermatomyositis, age-specific diagnosed prevalent cases of Dermatomyositis, gender-specific diagnosed prevalent cases of Dermatomyositis, severity-specific diagnosed prevalent cases of Dermatomyositis, chronicity-specific diagnosed prevalent cases of Dermatomyositis, and comorbidity-specific diagnosed prevalent cases of Dermatomyositis.

Report Highlights

Ten years forecast of Dermatomyositis

The 7MM Coverage

Total diagnosed prevalent cases of Dermatomyositis

Age-specific diagnosed prevalent cases of Dermatomyositis

Gender-specific diagnosed prevalent cases of Dermatomyositis

Severity-specific diagnosed prevalent cases of Dermatomyositis

Chronicity-specific diagnosed prevalent cases of Dermatomyositis

Comorbidity-specific diagnosed prevalent cases of Dermatomyositis

Key Assessments

Patient Segmentation

Disease Risk and Burden

Risk of Disease by Segmentation

Factors Driving Growth in a Specific Patient Population

Geographies Covered

The United States

EU4 ( Germany , France , Italy , and Spain ) and the United Kingdom

, , , and ) and the Japan

Study Period: 2019-2032



