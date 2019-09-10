Dermatropin HGH Now Available Without a Prescription Directly to Consumers

ORLANDO, Fla., Sept. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Rapha Pharma today announced that it has registered Dermatropin Transdermal HGH gel with the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and has received a New Drug Code to market the homeopathic drug directly to consumers, without a prescription, through its official website http://www.buydermatropin.com

Dermatropin is a novel therapeutic approach specifically developed to deliver an effective micro-dose of human growth hormone (HGH) via transdermal gel.

Dermatropin transdermal HGH gel in a convenient 5oz pump bottle. US list price $79.99 per month. 30 Day Supply Dermatropin transdermal HGH gel in a convenient 5oz pump bottle. US list price $79.99 per month. 30 Day Supply

The release of Dermatropin transdermal HGH gel is the culmination of more than 4 years of research and development into micro-dosing. Rapha Pharma previously entered into a licensing agreement with Nutritech BioPharma to utilize its proprietary technology to increase the bioavailability of transdermal HGH utilizing radiofrequency ablation.

"The licensing agreement demonstrates Rapha's commitment to bringing novel delivery methods for effective micro-dosing of Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients to market," said Robert Kind, CEO Nutritech BioPharma.

"Dermatropin transdermal HGH gel is the first therapy of its kind and has demonstrated safety and efficacy across the spectrum of anti-aging. We look forward to working closely with Rapha Pharma to bring Dermatropin transdermal HGH gel directly to patients, who can now increase the quality of their lives each month," Kind added.

HGH levels decline every year after age 25 so having an effective transdermal HGH gel designed to address the complex nature of anti-aging is a welcome step forward to affordable self-care.

"Dermatropin transdermal HGH gel offers self-administration with safety and efficacy across a spectrum of patients, including in those who have previously tried other transdermal products marketed as HGH gel but whose molecular weight is too large to penetrate the epidermis, or worse, products marketed by unscrupulous multi-level marketing companies such as New U Life's Somaderm Gel that contain no HGH whatsoever," said Nutritech Chief Medical Officer, Stuart Keller, MD.

The current U.S. price of Dermatropin transdermal HGH Gel is $79.00 for once monthly, 5.0 ounce pump bottle. The price of Dermatropin reflects the value it brings to patients and society, affordability, and timely access to self-care on http://www.buydermatropin.com.

About Rapha Pharma

Rapha (http://raphapharma.com) provides innovative healthcare solutions that address evolving needs of patients in modern societies. Rapha offers an increasingly diversified portfolio to meet these needs: innovative medicines, cost-saving generic pharmaceuticals and homeopathy. Rapha Pharma recently entered into a global collaboration with Nutritech BioPharma to develop and commercialize pioneering treatments utilizing micro-doses of APIs with increased bioavailability. The companies have promising pipelines in pain, anxiety, sleep, and women's health.

Media Contact:

Mike Stern

407-362-7638

221446@email4pr.com

SOURCE Rapha Pharma