BASEL, Switzerland, June 19, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Dermavant today announced that President and Chief Operating Officer Vince Ippolito will present a corporate overview at the JMP Securities Life Science Conference on June 20, 2018 at 2:00 p.m. ET.
About Dermavant
Dermavant is dedicated to developing and, upon regulatory approval, commercializing innovative therapies in medical dermatology. Dermavant currently has five investigational drugs in development: RVT-501, RVT-502, RVT-503, RVT-504, and RVT-201.
RVT-501 is a small molecule phosphodiesterase-4 (PDE4) inhibitor being developed as a topical therapy for patients with mild-to-moderate atopic dermatitis. RVT-502 is a small molecule dual spleen tyrosine kinase (Syk) and janus kinase (JAK) inhibitor being developed as a topical therapy for a variety of serious dermatologic conditions including atopic dermatitis. RVT-503 is a preclinical asset with a novel mechanism of action being studied for the treatment of acne. RVT-504 is a combination of a muscarinic antagonist with a muscarinic agonist being developed as an oral therapy for the treatment of hyperhidrosis. RVT-201 is a caspase-1 inhibitor that acts to inhibit the production of inflammatory cytokines and is being developed as a topical therapy for inflammatory skin diseases.
For more information, visit the company website at www.dermavant.com.
Contact
Ric Peterson
Chief Financial Officer
Dermavant Sciences, Inc.
Ric.Peterson@Dermavant.com
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/dermavant-to-present-at-jmp-securities-life-science-conference-300668168.html
SOURCE Dermavant
Share this article