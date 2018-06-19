Dermavant to Present at JMP Securities Life Science Conference

Dermavant is dedicated to developing and, upon regulatory approval, commercializing innovative therapies in medical dermatology. Dermavant currently has five investigational drugs in development: RVT-501, RVT-502, RVT-503, RVT-504, and RVT-201.

RVT-501 is a small molecule phosphodiesterase-4 (PDE4) inhibitor being developed as a topical therapy for patients with mild-to-moderate atopic dermatitis. RVT-502 is a small molecule dual spleen tyrosine kinase (Syk) and janus kinase (JAK) inhibitor being developed as a topical therapy for a variety of serious dermatologic conditions including atopic dermatitis. RVT-503 is a preclinical asset with a novel mechanism of action being studied for the treatment of acne. RVT-504 is a combination of a muscarinic antagonist with a muscarinic agonist being developed as an oral therapy for the treatment of hyperhidrosis. RVT-201 is a caspase-1 inhibitor that acts to inhibit the production of inflammatory cytokines and is being developed as a topical therapy for inflammatory skin diseases.

