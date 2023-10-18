DermCare Management, a Hildred Capital Management Portfolio company, Continues Growth with Three New Partnerships in 2023

News provided by

Dermcare Management

18 Oct, 2023, 09:08 ET

HOLLYWOOD, Fla., Oct. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- DermCare Management, a leader in medical and cosmetic dermatologic management services, proudly announces three new acquisitions, further expanding its footprint across the country, bringing the total number of practice locations to 68.

DermCare Management is pleased to introduce Albemarle Dermatology as its first practice acquisition in Virginia. Led by Dr. Bonnie Straka, the DermCare family warmly welcomes her alongside her dedicated medical and administrative team echoing the company's unwavering commitment to exceptional patient care and service. Albemarle Dermatology has been the leading medical and cosmetic dermatology practice in Charlottesville for decades.

Further strengthening its presence in Florida, DermCare Management has also recently partnered with Posh Plastic Surgery in Jacksonville, FL. Led by Sofia Kirk, MD, this acquisition not only broadens DermCare's reach in the Jacksonville area but also marks the addition of one of three cosmetic surgery practices within the DermCare Management family. Posh Plastic Surgery stands firm in its mission to empower patients, helping them feel more confident and comfortable in their skin.

Lastly, DermCare Management is thrilled to announce the acquisition of First OC Dermatology Research, a specialized research practice serving Southern California from its Orange County location. Under the leadership of Vivian Laquer, MD, this transaction solidifies DermCare's dedication to the development of treatments for the advancement of dermatology, expanding its footprint in its research division.

Jeffrey Schillinger, CEO of DermCare Management, expressed his enthusiasm, stating, "These acquisitions underscore our commitment to partnering with leading practices and professionals in the field of dermatology. We are excited to welcome these new members to the DermCare family and look forward to our continued growth and success together."

ABOUT DERMCARE MANAGEMENT

DermCare Management, a portfolio company of Hildred Capital Management, is a dermatology practice management company founded on the principle of merging seasoned medical professionals with clinically focused management expertise. Established in 2017 with a group of 5 founding practices, DermCare continues its upward trajectory, now managing medical practices with approximately 150 providers across multiple states.

Media Contact: Steve Estevez, [email protected], 954-237-4822

SOURCE Dermcare Management

