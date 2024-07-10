DermCare Management Continues Expansion, Adding 6 New Locations in Florida and Texas

HOLLYWOOD, Fla., July 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- DermCare Management, a leader in specialized dermatology and cosmetic surgery practice management services, proudly announces the addition of three new practice partnerships in Florida and Texas, bringing the total number of practice locations to 76.

DermCare Management welcomes 3 new practice partners

DermCare Management is proud to welcome Bassin Plastic Surgery in Orlando, FL, Boyne Dermatology in Jacksonville, FL, and Longhorn Dermatology in Spicewood, TX to our ever-expanding family of dermatology and cosmetic surgery practices. These new partners in Texas and Florida align with DermCare's commitment to furthering access to exceptional patient-centered care for patients in central and northern Florida and the greater Austin metropolitan area.

Dr. Roger Bassin of Bassin Plastic Surgery is an eyelid and facial plastic and reconstructive surgeon, one of a select few highly trained surgeons in the country with his unique combination of specialties. In addition to facial procedures, Bassin Plastic Surgery offers hair transplantation services, breast enhancement procedures, body contouring, and non-invasive face and body treatments. Bassin Plastic Surgery's four locations span from Tampa to Melbourne, offering outstanding aesthetic solutions from the West Coast to the East Coast of Central Florida.

Longhorn Dermatology's Dr. Brian Ransdell is a fellow on the American Board of Dermatology and the American Society for Mohs Surgery. Dr. Ransdell attended medical school at Baylor College of Medicine (Houston, Texas) followed by his internship at Baylor and his residency in Dermatology at the University of Texas Health Science Center at Houston and MD Anderson Cancer Center. He possesses a deep-rooted passion for providing top-notch dermatologic care to citizens of the Lone Star State. Longhorn Dermatology was established in 2013, where Dr. Ransdell and his team have been committed to caring for the Spicewood, TX community for over 10 years.

Dr. Joy R. Boyne of Boyne Dermatology is a board-certified dermatologist who brings more than 38 years of dermatology experience to DermCare Management. Since completing her medical education at the University of Miami Leonard M. Miller School of Medicine in 1986, Dr. Boyne has dedicated her career to patient education and personalized treatment, prioritizing quality, patient-centered care in a comfortable and convenient setting. Boyne Dermatology maintains a loyal base of satisfied patients because of the practice's commitment to exceptional medical care and concierge-level personalized service.

Jeffrey Schillinger, CEO of DermCare Management, shares his excitement, saying "We are thrilled with the growth and success we've experienced in the first half of 2024. We look forward to collaborating with our new partners and their practices to enhance patient care and streamline practice management. Our focus remains on supporting our physicians and their goals, enabling them to provide top-quality care. We're excited to build on these partnerships and connect with more physicians who share our mission of excellence."

ABOUT DERMCARE MANAGEMENT

DermCare Management's mission is to provide comprehensive, world-class operational support to dermatology practices that share our unwavering commitment to clinical excellence and extraordinary patient service. We accomplish this through an unmatched partnership program that preserves physicians' autonomy and authority while providing the administrative support necessary for continued success. For physicians who are looking for the next phase of their career, DermCare makes the process as easy and painless as possible with customized step down plans to ensure everything is in place and secure for a smooth transition.

For more information about DermCare Management, visit or contact:

www.dermcaremgt.com

SOURCE Dermcare Management