Dermoplast® Launches 3-in-1 Medicated First Aid Cloths

Features a Unique Sting-Free Formula with First Aid Benefits

CEDAR KNOLLS, N.J., March 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Dermoplast® today announced the launch of the new 3-in-1 Medicated First Aid Cloths which features a sting-free formula with first aid benefits to clean wounds, prevent infections, and relieve pain while killing 99% of germs. The unique technology plus portable, hygienic cloths make taking care of accidents easy when they happen.

Dermoplast 3-in-1 Medicated First Aid Cloths

"We developed unique 3-in-1 benefits for the new First Aid Cloths to meet the needs of consumers looking for a solution to take care of accidents while on the go," said Carly Baron, Chief Marketing Officer at Advantice Health. "Wound care requires multiple steps to properly clean, treat, and soothe unpredictable cuts and scrapes. 75% of consumers are seeking first aid solutions with added pain relief benefits. Our new 3-in-1 Medicated First Aid Cloths provides consumers a safe and easy solution for the whole family ages 2+."

Designed with antibacterial properties to provide rapid pain relief with 10% benzocaine and soothing aloe, the new Dermoplast® 3-in-1 Medicated First Aid Cloths are individually wrapped, making it convenient to disinfect cuts, wounds and burns pain free while on the go. Be prepared for life's emergencies anytime, anywhere with new Dermoplast® 3-in-1 Medicated First Aid Cloths.

About Dermoplast ®

Dermoplast products have been trusted by hospitals, physicians, and mothers for more than 50 years. Formulated to deliver pain relief and ease discomfort from cuts, scrapes, sunburns, insect bites, and minor burns, Dermoplast is there to help with all of life's minor emergencies. Dermoplast products provide soothing relief to decrease pain even on the most tender of areas.

