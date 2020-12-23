DermOQ Oxygen Lab™ closes acquisition of ECHO2 Plus® oxygen facial treatment product line from Skin Products, Inc.

Ryan Masa, Vice President of Sales for DermOQ, explained that: "ECHO 2 Plus ® is a 45-minute facial treatment offered at physician's offices, spas, hotels and corporate customers, such as Macy's Blue Mercury. The idea for ECHO 2 Plus ® originated in the 1990's with a respiratory therapist who wanted to develop an oxygenated skincare treatment based on the Hyperbaric oxygen benefits he witnessed while working in the hospital."

"We are excited to couple the ECHO 2 Plus® platform with our unique topical oxygen skin care product lines that are offered to skin care providers and through retail sales channels. ECHO 2 Plus® is a world-wide brand that has been around for 20 years with over 2,200 US based installations and is distributed globally," Dr. Bradley Patt, CEO of DermOQ said.

"DermOQ plans to offer it's Oxygen Lab™ line of daily skin care products to ECHO 2 Plus® customers who have been asking for a take-home product that would extend and enhance their oxygen treatment results. We believe that the ECHO Plus® fan base will be extremely excited about these products. The hero SKU, "Cell Fuel" is a unique formulation combining molecular oxygen for fueling cell metabolism with active nutrients designed to keep your skin at its most dynamic and alive state."

About DermOQ, Inc.

Founded in 2017, DermOQ is headquartered in Los Angeles and maintains offices in Los Angeles, CA, Phoenix, AZ and Littleton, MA. DermOQ offers it's unique topical oxygen products under the brand names DermOQ Oxygen Lab www.dermoq.com and Element Eight www.elementeight.com.

About ECHO2 Plus™

The ECHO2 Plus™ Oxygen Treatment System is a revolutionary oxygen skin care system employing pure oxygen gas, along with vitamins A, C & E and 87 minerals, enzymes and amino acids.

